ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football transfer rumours: Spurs, Newcastle and Villa vie for Bale?

By Will Unwin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbK9R_0gCSN8Wf00
Gareth Bale playing for Wales Photograph: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Where will Gareth Bale end up next? There will be a long list of names linked to the Wales winger, who is keen to find a new club to ensure he is fit for the World Cup in Qatar. Tottenham , Newcastle and Aston Villa are keeping an eye on the former Real Madrid man.

James Tarkowski ’s free transfer to Everton is all done and dusted but he will not be seen holding a club scarf aloft until the end of the month, to give everyone something to look forward to – except Burnley fans.

Related: Inter hold talks over bringing Romelu Lukaku back on loan from Chelsea

Manchester United are getting closer to starting their summer transfer business in earnest. They are favourites to bag Porto’s Vitinha , helped by the fact the small print of his contract says he can exit stage right for €40m (£34m). Supposedly, Arsenal are also keen on the Portugal international.

Manchester City ’s need to replace Fernandinho in midfield will mean they spend the summer trying to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds. The England international is trying to speed things along by telling his employers that he wants out, in order to push through a move that could cost the Premier League champions around £50m.

A swap deal could be on between Juventus and Chelsea . The Italian club are happy to offer up the centre-back Merih Demiral plus some cash, in the hope they can persuade the Blues to send Jorginho in the other direction.

Marco Asensio is not too happy with Real Madrid over contract negotiations because he wants a pay rise as he heads into the final year of his deal. The stalling could allow Arsenal to swoop with a big offer to bring him to the Premier League. Or he could be using the Gunners to get what he wants in the Spanish capital.

A more plausible Arsenal transfer is the arrival of Aaron Hickey from Bologna. The 20-year-old would cost £21m and a move would see the left-back compete with compatriot Kieran Tierney for a starting berth in defence.

Mr Free-Kicks himself, James Ward-Prowse , is wanted by David Moyes to replace Mark Noble as the heartbeat of the West Ham midfield. Newcastle could also lodge a bid for the Southampton man.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

One of Manchester City’s many youngsters, Gavin Bazunu , is on his way to Southampton in a £12m move, with a few add-ons chucked in for good measure. The goalkeeper spent last season with Portsmouth (don’t tell Saints fans) in League One. Another goalkeeper on the move is Sam Johnstone , who is off to Crystal Palace on a free transfer following the expiration of his West Brom deal.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
David Moyes
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Marco Asensio
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Aaron Hickey
Person
Gareth Bale
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo exploring options for Man United exit. Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to find...
MLS
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Rumours#Vie#Tottenham#Real Madrid#Everton#Burnley#Juventus#Chelsea#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
The Guardian

Don’t be complacent, another Covid wave is coming. Here’s how we can manage it

As we move into summer, more than two years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the words “new wave” are probably the last thing anyone wants to hear. Yet it is true that recent UK data (as well as data from Florida and other places) indicates that sublineages of the Omicron variant, BA.4 and BA.5, are kicking off a new wave of cases. With the pandemic no longer dominating the news in the way it once did, it’s worth taking stock of where we are and what needs to be done.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

320K+
Followers
78K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy