ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Boris Johnson's ethics adviser has quit and the jokes write themselves

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser Lord Christopher Geidt has quit, sparking another crisis for Boris Johnson - and social media is having a field day.

No 10 claimed the resignation came as a “surprise” and “mystery” to the PM, after Lord Geidt said that stepping down was the “right thing to do”.

Just days before, he spoke about the partygate scandal and told MPs it was “reasonable” to suggest Johnson broke the ministerial code by breaching lockdown laws.

He also said he was left “frustrated” by Johnson’s response to the Sue Gray report.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Resignation is one of the rather blunt but few tools available to the adviser,” he told a Commons committee earlier this week.

A No 10 source told PA news agency Johnson was “surprised” by his departure announced on Wednesday. “This is a mystery to the PM,” they added.

Lord Geidt becomes the second ethics advisor to quit during Johnson’s tenure, and the jokes pretty much wrote themselves on social media.













In a statement, Lord Geidt gave no explanation for his decision, saying only: “With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests.”

His departure comes after Johnson’s first ethics advisor Sir Alex Allan quit in November 2020 after the prime minister overruled his finding that home secretary Priti Patel had bullied staff.

It’s another crisis for Johnson after he faced a damaging vote in the vote of confidence last week, having won by a slim 211 votes to 148.

Ha ve your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Lord Geidt's resignation letter from role his as Boris Johnson's ethics adviser in full

Boris Johnson's ethics adviser has had enough.Lord Geidt has resigned, saying he had been put in an "impossible and odious" position when he was tasked with offering a view on a trade issue which he saw as the government’s “intention to consider measures which risk a deliberate and purposeful breach of the ministerial code”.He also said Partygate had led him to come close to resigning. Yes, politics is back in its drama era and Downing Street only published the letter earlier this afternoon after substantial pressure.Below is his resignation letter in full:Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Dear...
POLITICS
Indy100

Hilarious moment Tory MP makes explicit blunder when talking about ballot boxes

As news that Boris Johnson’s independent ethics adviser quit over the Prime Minister’s behaviour, Tory MPs have been making the rounds on morning TV to speak about the issue.Small Business Minister and Conservative MP Paul Scully appeared on Good Morning Britain, where he made an unfortunate but hilarious slip of the tongue.Scully was asked by host Adil Ray about the “chaos” in government that saw Lord Gheidt resign and questioned how the public is meant to trust the party.The MP’s reply featured the awkward blunder in which he appeared to say “bo***ck” box, rather than the ballot box.Sign up to...
POLITICS
Indy100

Tory candidate refused to say if Boris Johnson is honest or not when asked twice

As the impact of the partygate scandal and the confidence vote in Boris Johnson continues to be felt, a Tory candidate has declined to say that Boris Johnson is honest. And that’s coming from a member of his own party – one looking to win an upcoming by-election, no less. The Conservative candidate in Tiverton and Honiton, Helen Hurford, also blamed the media for preventing people from “moving on” from partygate during an interview with the Guardian. When asked if Johnson was fundamentally honest, Hurford refused to say. Not once, but twice. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Asked the first time, she...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Monroe
Person
Jess Phillips
Person
Alex Allan
Person
Caroline Lucas
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
Oscar Wilde
Person
Boris Johnson
Indy100

Quentin Letts has meltdown after being dealt with the facts on asylum application system

Adil Ray expertly shut down guest Quentin Letts as a debate about immigration into the UK erupted.As the recent flight due to relocate refugees from the UK to Rwanda was cancelled thanks to legal intervention from the European Court of Human Rights, immigration has been a major talking point.It was a subject touched on during this morning’s Good Morning Britain, where the show’s host Adil Ray found himself up against Letts, the political sketch writer for The Times.Ray asked Letts why Britons are being paid to take Ukrainian refugees into their spare rooms, while there are no legal routes for...
IMMIGRATION
Indy100

Zelensky's face after meeting Macron becomes instant meme

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky met with EU leaders in Kyiv on Thursday and became an instant meme after he appeared to look unimpressed with French president Emmanuel Macron.The 44-year-old met with Macron as well as the Italian prime minister Mario Draghi, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Romanian president Klaus Iohannis for lengthy talks after the trio travelled on an overnight train together.All of them visited the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, where Russian forces were closest to the country's capital city.At a joint news conference later on that day, Zelensky sported his classic olive green T-shirt, his European counterparts all turned...
POLITICS
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy