Boris Johnson's ethics adviser has quit and the jokes write themselves

Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser Lord Christopher Geidt has quit, sparking another crisis for Boris Johnson - and social media is having a field day.

No 10 claimed the resignation came as a “surprise” and “mystery” to the PM, after Lord Geidt said that stepping down was the “right thing to do”.

Just days before, he spoke about the partygate scandal and told MPs it was “reasonable” to suggest Johnson broke the ministerial code by breaching lockdown laws.

He also said he was left “frustrated” by Johnson’s response to the Sue Gray report.

“Resignation is one of the rather blunt but few tools available to the adviser,” he told a Commons committee earlier this week.

A No 10 source told PA news agency Johnson was “surprised” by his departure announced on Wednesday. “This is a mystery to the PM,” they added.

In a statement, Lord Geidt gave no explanation for his decision, saying only: “With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests.”



His departure comes after Johnson’s first ethics advisor Sir Alex Allan quit in November 2020 after the prime minister overruled his finding that home secretary Priti Patel had bullied staff.

It’s another crisis for Johnson after he faced a damaging vote in the vote of confidence last week, having won by a slim 211 votes to 148.

