Pathway Homes’ 2nd Annual Duck Race brings community together to support homelessness advocacy
positivelyosceola.com
3 days ago
How can 750 ducks racing around Island H2O Waterpark’s lazy river help raise financial support for mental health services and homelessness advocacy? The answer is the Pathway Homes of Florida’s 2nd Annual Duck Race that took place on Friday, June 10 at Island H2O Waterpark in Kissimmee....
APOPKA, Fla. — Here in Central Florida and across the country, Juneteenth celebrations are underway. Celebrations in Apopka were focused on freedom. There was a night filled with family, friends, food, music and celebration at this year's Juneteenth Music Festival in Apopka. "Juneteenth is a date that we as...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The federally funded “Our Florida” program designed to help those in need pay for rent and utilities stopped accepting applications last month. But some who were approved for rental assistance before that deadline said Our Florida is not paying as promised. Channel 9 spoke...
Monday, June 27, 2022, is National HIV Testing Day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care, and more often if they participate in activities that may increase their risk of getting HIV.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida State Rep. Daisy Morales teamed up with Farm Share, Lady Storm Foundation, One More Child, and 4 Roots Feed The Need Florida for a food drive at H2 Christian Church on Orange Blossom Trail. "We have people that are suffering. People don’t have any way of...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Big changes are coming to help Black communities in Orlando to innovate. Multiple organizations, including Enterprising Black Orlando, announced the launch of the new EBO impact fund. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Over the years, certain policies and practices have prevented many Black...
Orlando, Fl. – At the height of the COVID pandemic, food pantries helped so many families make ends meet. Today, they’re still filling that need. But this week’s Getting Results Award winner said she’s seeing a growing number of seniors who are finding themselves in line too.
Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
Dr. Abid Shah will provide minimally invasive cardiac care to patients in Osceola County, Florida. Abid Shah, M.D., has recently joined the Orlando Health Heart and Vascular Institute and is based at Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion – Osceola. The facilities are both located in Osceola County, Florida.
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Walt Disney Company is postponing a move to relocate 2,000 employees from California to Orlando's Lake Nona community. That's taking many Lake Nona business owners in by surprise. At the Barknona Dog Hotel owner Michael Green said news of Disney postponing the opening of their new...
APOPKA, Fla. — A Central Florida developer has filed a lawsuit against the City of Apopka, alleging that a restriction put on property within the city’s “crown jewel” mandating housing for wealthy individuals violates the Florida Fair Housing Act. Southwick Commons, Ltd, a subsidiary of Wendover...
“The popular DRX-9000 Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression Therapy was featured on various news networks as well as the popular, hit television show, The Doctors. Dr. Nazario & Mattia Spinal Care & Rehab Center offers this life changing treatment in the Orlando, FL area for residents suffering with aches & pains.”. To...
Orange County commissioners on Tuesday, June 7, denied a request to build a church in Horizon West. Discovery Church sought a special exemption to construct a 43,190-square-foot, 737-seat church within the Lake Avalon Rural Settlement. The parcel currently is zoned A-1, which allows agriculture use of the land, as well as nurseries and greenhouses. In larger lots, the A-1 zoning allows for the construction of mobile homes and single-family homes.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Much of Central Florida could see record temperatures this weekend, as a heat advisory has been issued for most of the area by the National Weather Service. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. But there are some options out there to keep cool.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A massive development is in the works on 750 acres in Osceola County, just east of Lake Tohopekaliga and west of Florida’s Turnpike. The...
Beat the heat this summer by hopping onto a new water experience for all ages! Good Day Orlando’s David Martin introduces you to the wild and wet fun aboard Toho Riverboat Adventures in St. Cloud, Osceola County.
Osceola County has advised that a network of streets in the Tropical Park, Cotton Village and Sun Pointe areas north of Kissimmee, north of Carroll Street and west of Orange Blossom Trail, are tentatively scheduled for resurfacing beginning next week. The work is scheduled for Tuesday (June 21) through July...
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Twelve people were arrested as part of a two-week child predator investigation in Polk County, the sheriff's office said Friday. Sheriff Grady Judd detailed their arrests and the resulting 49 felonies during a news conference at 2 p.m. The sheriff's office, with participation by the...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dr. Patrice Cates-Lonberger with Orlando Health says she’s seeing more patients test positive for COVID-19. “I think it’s the lack of mask-wearing. A lot of patients now are just going back to 'normalcy' if you will," Cates-Lonberger said. "A lot of people are just more out and about, just doing our day-to-day and not as diligent about wearing masks, the hand washing, the social distancing."
OCALA, Fla. - UPDATE:. Jennifer Riegle has been found safe. Police thank the community for your assistance. Ocoee police are asking for the public's help finding 27-year-old Jennifer D. Riegle who has not been seen since Friday afternoon. Police say Jennifer was last seen around noon in the Peach Lake...
