ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Pathway Homes’ 2nd Annual Duck Race brings community together to support homelessness advocacy

positivelyosceola.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow can 750 ducks racing around Island H2O Waterpark’s lazy river help raise financial support for mental health services and homelessness advocacy? The answer is the Pathway Homes of Florida’s 2nd Annual Duck Race that took place on Friday, June 10 at Island H2O Waterpark in Kissimmee....

www.positivelyosceola.com

Comments / 0

 

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

More
 

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kissimmee, FL
Society
County
Osceola County, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Osceola County, FL
Society
iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Central Florida#Poverty#Duck
orlandomedicalnews.com

Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion – Osceola Welcomes New Interventional Cardiologist

Dr. Abid Shah will provide minimally invasive cardiac care to patients in Osceola County, Florida. Abid Shah, M.D., has recently joined the Orlando Health Heart and Vascular Institute and is based at Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion – Osceola. The facilities are both located in Osceola County, Florida.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
orangeobserver.com

Orange County denies Discovery Church's Horizon West campus

Orange County commissioners on Tuesday, June 7, denied a request to build a church in Horizon West. Discovery Church sought a special exemption to construct a 43,190-square-foot, 737-seat church within the Lake Avalon Rural Settlement. The parcel currently is zoned A-1, which allows agriculture use of the land, as well as nurseries and greenhouses. In larger lots, the A-1 zoning allows for the construction of mobile homes and single-family homes.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Osceola County: Tropical Park streets set for resurfacing next week

Osceola County has advised that a network of streets in the Tropical Park, Cotton Village and Sun Pointe areas north of Kissimmee, north of Carroll Street and west of Orange Blossom Trail, are tentatively scheduled for resurfacing beginning next week. The work is scheduled for Tuesday (June 21) through July...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 cases being reported daily

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dr. Patrice Cates-Lonberger with Orlando Health says she’s seeing more patients test positive for COVID-19. “I think it’s the lack of mask-wearing. A lot of patients now are just going back to 'normalcy' if you will," Cates-Lonberger said. "A lot of people are just more out and about, just doing our day-to-day and not as diligent about wearing masks, the hand washing, the social distancing."
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Missing Central Florida woman found safe, police say

OCALA, Fla. - UPDATE:. Jennifer Riegle has been found safe. Police thank the community for your assistance. Ocoee police are asking for the public's help finding 27-year-old Jennifer D. Riegle who has not been seen since Friday afternoon. Police say Jennifer was last seen around noon in the Peach Lake...
OCOEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy