DC-area bookstore owners to hold 20th wedding anniversary, Juneteenth celebration
By Valerie Bonk
WTOP
3 days ago
This weekend is special for two D.C.-area bookstore owners who are inviting people from across the region to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary and Juneteenth together. Ramunda Young and her husband Derrick are the owners and founders of Mahogany Books, with locations in Southeast D.C. and National Harbor in Prince George’s...
The 13th Silver Spring Blues Festival featured great sounds, plenty of dancing and a lot of good blues all day Saturday in Downtown Silver Spring. “Lotta good music being made in Silver Spring,” declared a member of the Matt Kelley Band. Some of the other featured performers were Daryl...
Residents joined Montgomery County’s 25th Juneteenth celebration Saturday at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown. This is the first year Juneteenth is both a national and county paid holiday. “Acknowledgement is so critically important, so it does acknowledge that this is an important day for our community,”...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The largest African-American culture celebration on the East Coast has garnered nationally and locally known artists.
AFRAM 2022 is a two-day festival that coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year.
The celebration brought big-name performers like Ne-Yo to Druid Hill Park on Saturday.
Pariz, the opening act, gave WJZ an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his performance.
“It’s a blessing. I worked so hard to be the person I am right now,” Pariz said.
For more than four years, he has been living his passion as a performer.
The hip-hop artist has toured several cities including Los Angeles, New York City and Jacksonville.
“I quit my job, my regular 9-5 and I just pursued this and just kept going.”
The festival celebrating African-American culture will span Druid Hill Park.
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
There are plenty of ways to honor Juneteenth this holiday weekend, from supporting Black-owned businesses to music to celebrating the opening of the Freedom House Museum. Juneteenth is Sunday, June 19 (the federal holiday is Monday, June 20). The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States and it is the United States' newest federal holiday.
D.C.'s nearly triple-digit temperatures didn't keep crowds away from attending day one of the Something in the Water music festival. Despite the heat, spirits were high Friday as Independence Avenue was transformed into festival grounds. Some of the biggest names in music are set to hit the festival's three stages...
The D.C. Black Fathers Matter Motorcade is gearing up for its annual Father’s Day parade, which starts at the African American Civil War Memorial in Northeast Washington D.C. For the third straight Father’s Day, the motorcade will be hosted by the D.C. Black Fathers Matter Project (DCBFMP) and will...
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: June 13-17 The weekend is almost here. Before you take your roller skates out for a spin or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news…. Reston Community Players take on the world with ‘Newsies’ at...
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. An underused commuter parking lot on Minnieville Road, with weeds sprouting through the cracked asphalt, has been converted into the county’s first universally accessible playground and green space.
Pharrell William’s Something in the Water festival brought thousands to Virginia Beach for the music festival’s 2019 start. Now, after a prolonged pandemic, the festival has taken over the heart of Washington, D.C. See photos from the festival featuring artists, activists and advocacy below. Like WTOP on Facebook...
Samuel George and Sabiyha Prince didn’t know they were making a 50 minute documentary when they first conceptualized what would become Barry Farm: Community, Land & Justice in Washington, DC. George, a filmmaker with Bertelsmann Foundation Documentary Films, met Prince when he interviewed the anthropologist, community organizer, and D.C....
Last month we let you know that BoBaPop Tea Bar opened up inside the Kyoto Matcha location at 33 Maryland Ave Unit A in Rockville Town Square. The store will officially hold a Grand Opening this weekend, with deals on drinks available both days. Per BoBaPop: Rockville Maryland – our...
Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Maryland. Lewnes' Steakhouse in Annapolis was named the best steakhouse in Maryland by Eat This Not That's list. This steakhouse was originally founded by Greek Immigrant Sam...
To help you make the most of this time of year, this Best Of Washington guide highlights our 101 favorite things to do here in the summer. Read on to find out our picks for fun festivals, ways to get out on the water, refreshing cocktails, rooftop bars, pick-your-own farms, tasty pies, and lots more.
WASHINGTON (WWBT) - Pharrell’s Something in the Water Music Festival will get underway this weekend in its new home in Washington DC. There are some things to know if you plan on heading to the festival this weekend. “We’re encouraging people the best way to experience this is to...
Homelessness may be trending downward in Montgomery County, Maryland, but it remains a life-threatening issue for the county’s unhoused. Amanda Harris, chief of Services to End and Prevent Homelessness for the county, said 60 homeless residents died in the state’s largest county in 2021. “We know that people...
