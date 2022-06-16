West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, June 16th 2022

Natale Development has begun work on the initial phase of its $7 million Miller’s Crossing housing development off New Road in Amherst. The project will eventually include 85 housing units; this initial phase will see construction of 33 single family homes. Natale will also be installing 3,500 feet of new sidewalks from the entrance of the development to North French Road.

Buffalo Rehab Group holding a ribbon cutting ceremony last night for its newest location, at 1585 Hertel Avenue Buffalo.

A ribbon cutting for a new Tim Hortons will be held tomorrow morning at 380 Niagara Street in Buffalo.

Also tomorrow - Tapestry Charter School officially breaks ground on its new Community Track and Multi-Sport Athletic Complex, located on the Great Arrow Avenue campus.

