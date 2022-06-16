Get a FREE camera buying guide e-book with Digital Photographer Magazine 254!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now.

This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice and insight.

Shoot your best ever travel images

Capture people, buildings and customs and sell more photos (Image credit: Future)

It's been a while since we ran a travel photography feature. For the past couple of years it has been a challenge to get out and explore the world with a camera, so this issue we had great fun putting together a special masterclass. Learn to capture better images of places, people and architecture for better performance on social media and on stock sites. Sell more images and help yourself to make money while on the move!

Everything you need to know about flash

Use flash like a pro for better results today (Image credit: Future)

Flash is a love-hate aspect of photography. Many photographers don't like the look adding flash bestows upon their images, but this might because they aren't quite using it correctly. While it's a complex topic, we've worked with the pros to compile a no-nonsense guide to high-end flash photography, from speedlights to strobes. Learn how to balance flash light with ambient light, all about modifiers and which ones to choose, creating special effects and adding a splash of colour with gels and continuous lights. If you aim to shoot events, weddings or portraits, you won't want to miss this!

Shoot backlit insects

Create a little sparkle in your nature images (Image credit: Future)

Insect photography is almost a genre of its own, with a set of unique skills required to get the most from your speedy subject. Even once you have a nice composition however, insect images can end up looking a little like record shots. For some extra depth and artistic input, try this technique from industry veteran Ross Hoddinott, who walks us through the shooting and editing steps for this core macro lighting trick. If you like exploring nature with a camera this one should definitely be on your list.

Success story

Peter Fenech visits Gavin Forster , a commercial photographer with a varied approach to business and specialisms. (Image credit: Future)

Group test: affordable standard zooms

On a budget? Try out these more affordable options to the usual trinity zooms and save some cash. (Image credit: Future)

