Earlier this month, a 23-year-old woman who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, told state’s legislators about how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender. In her nearly 30-minute speech, she explained to the legislators and the public when and how she realized that she made a mistake, stopping her hormone therapy and de-transitioning to male.

SOCIETY ・ 22 DAYS AGO