HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County’s police chief is planning to retire later this year. Police Chief Paul Ferreira confirmed that he will be retiring in the fall. “Confirming that I did inform the Hawaii Police Commission and Mayor Roth on Friday that I submitted my application to the State Employee’s Retirements System (ERS) to be effective September 1, 2022,” Ferreira said, in a statement sent to Hawaii News Now.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 14 HOURS AGO