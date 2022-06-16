ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Old Man - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

By SpoilerTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 1 of The Old Man has started airing on FX. This post will be bumped during the season...

Brenda Jones Hughes Edmonds
2d ago

I’m so glad cancer didn’t get the best of “The Dude”, now starring in “The Old Man”. I’m a humongous fan of Jeff Bridges. Grew up watching his Dad, Lloyd Bridges, in “Sea Hunt”. My inspiration for wanting to learn SCUBA.

Guest
1d ago

This is a great series so far! As a 71 year old, I appreciate the effort put into Bridge’s character as he struggles with his age and his current situation. Written well, action is terrific, and I can’t wait to see what happens next!!

paul
1d ago

Love this show. First few minutes were confusing but then it just took off. Great performances by all.

