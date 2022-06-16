The Old Man - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of The Old Man has started airing on FX. This post will be bumped during the season...www.spoilertv.com
I’m so glad cancer didn’t get the best of “The Dude”, now starring in “The Old Man”. I’m a humongous fan of Jeff Bridges. Grew up watching his Dad, Lloyd Bridges, in “Sea Hunt”. My inspiration for wanting to learn SCUBA.
This is a great series so far! As a 71 year old, I appreciate the effort put into Bridge’s character as he struggles with his age and his current situation. Written well, action is terrific, and I can’t wait to see what happens next!!
Love this show. First few minutes were confusing but then it just took off. Great performances by all.
