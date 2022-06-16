Rutherford Falls - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 2 of Flatbush Misdemeanors has started airing on Showtime. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
Season 6 of Animal Kingdom has started airing on TNT. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Animal Kingdom - Episode 6.6 - Diamonds Are Forever. Animal Kingdom - Episode 6.10 - Clink. Animal Kingdom - Episode 6.11 - Hit and...
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Departing Netflix Director Of UK Scripted Chris Sussman is in talks to exec produce the fourth season of Apple TV+ comedy Trying, Deadline can reveal.
Last week, we revealed that Sussman is leaving Netflix next month after a two-and-a-half-year stint and a move to the Rafe Spall and Imelda Staunton-starring Apple TV+ comedy would be a return to the show that the highly-rated exec produced back in 2020.
Talks with Sussman over season four are ongoing and the series has not yet been greenlit, Deadline understands. Sussman used to run Trying producer BBC Studios Comedy Productions...
Christina Chong as La\'an and Melissa Navia as Ortegas of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK:. Christina Chong as La\'an of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo Cr:
The votes have been tallied and it’s time to announce the winners of the 2022 SpoilerTV Awards. Click on a box to see the winner and two runners-up for that category. Total percentages for each poll can now be seen on the individual voting posts, just click on the link below. Don’t forget to comment on your favorites!
Each year, we sit and watch our favourite shows and look on in admiration as they churn out so much of the brilliance we're used to. In their own way, every episode of television is special. But we as television fans know that some episodes are more special than others, and here at SpoilerTV, we offer you an annual opportunity to put forward the ones you think most special.
As you know each year we try to see how good your prediction skills are in determining which shows will be renewed and which ones will be cancelled. You can see how we did last season here. (You got 72% correct). This was up from the previous years prediction rating .
Comments / 0