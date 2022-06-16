ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

When will Pretty Little Liars Original Sin come out?

By Christian Saclao
geekspin
geekspin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HBO Max has set the premiere date for its upcoming crime thriller Pretty Little Liars Original Sin. As revealed in the first teaser trailer for PLL: Original Sin, the show’s 10-episode freshman run will debut on HBO Max on July 28th. According to the accompanying press release announcing...

geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Related
geekspin

20 Star Trek actors that have died

Since Star Trek: Picard debuted in 2020, a number of old Star Trek actors have triumphantly returned to the sci-fi franchise after several years of hiatus. The past two seasons of Picard alone saw the return of Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner, John de Lancie, and many other actors from Star Trek: The Next Generation. While it’s possible to see more old Star Trek actors reappear in the franchise as the media property continues to expand its universe on Paramount+, not all won’t be able to do a comeback, as some of them are no longer with us. Below is a list of popular Star Trek actors that have died.
MOVIES
geekspin

Javicia Leslie has a heartfelt message for Batwoman fans

It’s been almost a month since The CW canceled Batwoman, but fans of the Arrowverse show are not giving up yet ― something that series star Javicia Leslie greatly appreciates. In addition to joining regular Twitter parties calling for HBO Max to save the program, fans have also started to put up billboards across the country as part of the #SaveBatwoman campaign.
CELEBRITIES
geekspin

New on Netflix in June: Peaky Blinders and Umbrella Academy

It’s time to update your watchlist, as Netflix has released the full list of new content coming to the streamer next month. June will see the return of two of the most post popular scripted series today: Peaky Blinders and The Umbrella Academy. The sixth and final season of...
TV SERIES
geekspin

American Girl Podcast Network launches with 3 original shows

American Girl has entered the world of podcasting. The Mattel-owned brand, known for its line of adorable dolls and as a longtime children’s content publisher, launched the American Girl Podcast Network earlier this week. What is American Girl Podcast Network?. Rooted in the brand’s popular stories, characters, and real-world...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bailee Madison
Person
Lea Salonga
Person
Sharon Leal
geekspin

Is It Cake? is coming back for a season 2 on Netflix

Another season of Is It Cake? is coming to Netflix. On Thursday, the streaming giant announced that it has renewed the baking competition series for a season 2. While it’s a bizarre watch for some, Is It Cake? resonated with a lot of people when it premiered last March. According to Netflix, the eight-episode season 1 of the show spent four weeks in Netflix’s top 10 English TV list and reached the top 10 in TV in 75 other countries.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Delivers Heartcrushing Update on Career Due to Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is updating fans about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Back to the Future star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, raising awareness for the disease. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. During a chat on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, Fox got real about the difficulty he has with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
SCIENCE
geekspin

Will The Midnight Gospel have a season 2?

Packed with vibrant visuals and illuminating insights, The Midnight Gospel has become one of the most critically acclaimed animated series from Netflix when it premiered in April 2020. So, will The Midnight Gospel have a season 2?. Will The Midnight Gospel have a season 2?. In response to a tweet...
TV & VIDEOS
geekspin

When does Suicide Squad 2 come out?

Ahead of The Suicide Squad’s 2021 release, director James Gunn said that he had ideas for a sequel film that would go in a different direction from just assembling a new Suicide Squad team. Calls for a follow-up movie intensified after The Suicide Squad received favorable reviews from critics and performed quite well both at the box office and on HBO Max. So, when does Suicide Squad 2 come out?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pretty Little Liars#Original Sin#Hbo Max#Pll
geekspin

Is there a Manifest season 4?

Manifest had been canceled by NBC in June 2021 after three seasons. But soon after its cancellation, the supernatural drama was added to Netflix and immediately topped the viewing charts. This led the streamer to enter negotiations with Warner Bros. Television to revive the series. So, is there a Manifest season 4?
TV SERIES
geekspin

Star Trek Deep Space Nine is leaving Netflix soon

Trekkies only have less than a month to watch Star Trek Deep Space Nine on Netflix. When will Star Trek Deep Space Nine leave Netflix?. According to the “last day to watch” tag that now appears on the show’s page on Netflix, fans only have until July 1st to watch Deep Space Nine on the streaming platform.
TV SERIES
geekspin

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is top 5 most in-demand series

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is one of the most in-demand original streaming shows for the month of May. Every month, tech company Parrot Analytics ranks all original streaming shows in the U.S. by how in-demand they are compared with the average TV shows in the country. The ranking measures audience demand, which reflects the desire for and engagement with, or overall popularity, of a series.
TV SERIES
geekspin

Is James Marsden returning for Westworld season 4?

A familiar face is coming back for Westworld season 4. The Westworld panel at ATX Television Festival last Saturday confirmed that James Marsden is returning for the upcoming season of the hit HBO series. James Marsden as Teddy Flood. In the first two seasons of Westworld, Marsden played the series...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
geekspin

Stranger Things season 4 opens with a new Netflix intro

Stranger Things season 4 finally premiered on Netflix last week. And because of the show’s three-year hiatus, the new season expectedly brought with it a lot of excitement. But aside from its darker and denser storylines, the latest batch of episodes also introduced a minor yet interesting change for Netflix itself.
TV SERIES
geekspin

Charmed series finale ends with surprising multiverse twist

The Charmed series finale wrapped up last Friday with a major nod to the original series. The Charmed series finale, titled The End is Never the End, concluded with the shocking revelation that the reboot is part of a multiverse that also includes the world of the original Charmed show.
TV SERIES
geekspin

The Joker movie sequel is close to being greenlit

The official announcement for the Joker movie sequel is reportedly coming out soon. While a Joker 2 has been rumored to be in the works since the first movie grossed $1.074 billion at the worldwide box office and its star Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor at the 92nd Academy Awards, Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to officially greenlight the sequel. But a recent report by Puck News claimed that Warner Bros. Pictures is “getting pretty close” to greenlighting the Joker movie sequel, which will also be helmed by Joker director Todd Philipps.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How Latin Superstar Eugenio Derbez Was Able to “Reinvent” Himself With ‘CODA’ and His New Rom-Com

Getting movies made in Hollywood is never easy. But considering he’s the writer, director and star of the highest-grossing Spanish-language film ever made, it would be fair to expect that the path to high-profile projects would be a bit more straightforward than Eugenio Derbez has experienced. Derbez, who established himself with Mexican sitcoms in the early 2000s, broke out at the box office in a major way with 2013’s Instructions Not Included, the comedy he co-wrote, helmed and stars in as a playboy who has to suddenly care for his 6-year-old daughter. Buoyed by the success of its $100.5 million worldwide...
MOVIES
geekspin

Why did Neve Campbell leave the Scream franchise?

Neve Campbell had starred as Sidney Prescott in all five Scream movies since 1996. Unfortunately for fans, the actress won’t be returning for next year’s Scream 6, as she has just left the slasher franchise. Why did Neve Campbell leave the Scream franchise?. In a statement released on...
MOVIES
geekspin

Black Adam trailer teases the origin of The Rock’s anti-hero

The first official Black Adam trailer has finally arrived. Released on Wednesday, the Black Adam trailer opens with the titular character (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) arriving at a secluded facility where he appears to have been subjected to tests to determine the extent of his superpowers. The video...
MOVIES
geekspin

What’s the best movie ever made?

Like any other form of art, cinema is subjective. Films that are great to some, maybe mediocre to others, and that’s completely understandable. With the rise of streaming services, movies ― both old and new ― have become more accessible to people than ever, resulting in a more divided opinion on motion picture projects. While it’s impossible for the question “What’s the best movie ever made?” to have one single answer, we at GeekSpin think that Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai is the greatest film of all time.
MOVIES
geekspin

The first transgender Barbie doll is based on Laverne Cox

Mattel has created a transgender Barbie doll in the likeness of actress and LGBTQ activist Laverne Cox. Officially called Laverne Cox Barbie Tribute Collection Doll, the 13-inch figure dazzles in a deep red tulle gown gracefully draped over a silver metallic bodysuit, which is inspired by one of Cox’s most memorable red carpet looks. Stylish details include stunning silver earrings and red carpet-worthy heels. Completing her overall appearance is a dramatic makeup and gorgeous, long hair that is side swept into glamorous Hollywood waves. The doll also comes in a beautiful packaging, making it ideal for display or gifting.
SOCIETY
geekspin

geekspin

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.

 https://geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy