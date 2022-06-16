Boys volleyball: Here are the 2022 All-North Jersey teams

After an exciting season, the following players have been selected to the 2022 All-North Jersey boys volleyball teams.

The Boys Volleyball Player of the Year will be announced at the 2022 North Jersey High School Sports Awards .

Itay Akad

Fair Lawn senior outside hitter

Akad, a “dominant force” in the words of coach Peter Zisa, helped the Cutters (26-11) rebound from their first Bergen County Tournament loss in a decade by leading the charge to an 11th sectional title in 12 seasons. He tallied 308 kills, 224 digs, 38 blocks and 21 aces.

CJ Barker

Don Bosco senior outside hitter

Barker ascends from the 2021 second team after propelling the Ironmen to the Bergen County final and a 20-win season for the second year in a row. He led North Jersey with 343 kills, raising his career total to 671, and contributed 76 digs, 34 blocks and 17 aces as well.

Kendrick Edmondson

Bergenfield senior setter

Edmondson was one of the “heart-and-soul players,” according to coach Linda Chu, who powered the 20-2 Bears to their first Bergen County championship. He excelled in all facets of the game, totaling 112 kills, a team-leading 289 assists, 93 digs, 44 blocks and 38 aces.

Masa Hamada

Bergenfield senior outside hitter

Hamada helped the Bears punctuate their 10th varsity season with their best win percentage (.909) and third Big North Freedom title, in addition to their first county crown. He finished fourth in North Jersey with 232 kills and added 123 digs, 26 blocks, 25 aces and 11 assists.

Julian Jasiak

Lakeland senior outside hitter

Jasiak moves up from the third team on the heels of the 18-4 Lancers’ 10th Passaic County championship campaign. He led his team and the county with 250 kills – topping 20 in a match twice – and chipped in 82 digs, 10 blocks and 20 aces for the state’s oldest program.

Cobey Sedaka

Fair Lawn senior libero/OH

Sedaka started the season as a back-row specialist and transitioned to outside hitter to fill a need for the North 1 champions. He ended up providing punch on offense and defense, leading North Jersey in digs with 402 and adding 120 kills, 30 assists, eight blocks and 41 aces.

Jesus Cuautle-Perez , Passaic Tech, junior setter

Jose De La Cruz , Harrison, junior S/opposite

Tom Dinzik , West Milford, senior setter

Vincent Lopez , Fair Lawn, junior middle

O'Shamair Majette , Eastside, senior OH

Anthony Matute , Passaic Charter, soph. all-around

Zach Muller , Wayne Hills, senior opposite

Luke Studer , Passaic Tech, senior libero

Colin Davidson , Don Bosco, senior OH

Matt Donatien , Lakeland, senior setter

Christian Guillen , Bergenfield, senior opposite

Kevin Kabling , Teaneck, senior setter

Ben Manasse-Polls , Don Bosco, senior middle

Matthew Peralta , Hackensack, soph. S/middle

Ethan Phillips , Lakeland, senior setter

Mark Rome , Bergen Tech, junior middle

