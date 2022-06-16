Everything you need to know about North Jersey farmers markets

The strawberries are ripe, the asparagus is green, the radishes are ready. It's farmers market season.

For these golden months of summer into fall, we can eschew the florescent-lighted grocery stores and instead shop under the gentle sun, browsing booths filled with locally grown produce. Indeed, many farmers markets have become destinations even if you don't need groceries, with live music, crafts for kids and food trucks ready to serve you lunch.

Looking for a farmers market near you? Here's what you need to know.

Denville

Denville Farmers' Market offers fresh fruits and vegetables, hot meals and artisan products. Vendors include Sweet Leaf Farm and Planted Eats.

When: Sundays until Nov. 20

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Bloomfield Avenue parking lot in downtown Denville

More info: denvillefarmersmarket.com

Madison

Weekly live music will keep guests entertained while they shop the rows of fresh produce. Vendors include Alstede Farms, Sugar Lips Donuts and Melick's Town Farm.

When: Thursdays until Nov. 17

Hours: 1 to 6 p.m.

Location: Central Avenue between Main Street and Cook Avenue, Madison

More info: rosenet.org/380/Madison-Farmers-Market

Montclair

Head to this market for veggies, fruits, meats, cheeses, honey, flowers, wine and more. Vendors include Jams by Kim, Mezoco tequila and Pickle Licious.

When: Saturdays

Times: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from December to May

Where: 86 Walnut St., Montclair

More info: montclairfarmersmarket.org

Hamilton Park

Expect fresh produce, baked goods, frozen and pre-cooked meals. Vendors include Stony Hill Farms, Rabble and Lion Coffee and Vesco Pickles.

When: Wednesdays

Times: 4 to 7 p.m.

Location: 344 Grove St., Jersey City

More info: hpna.wildapricot.org

Historic Downtown (Jersey City)

More than 25 vendors offering sweets, grab-and-go meals, antiques, organic skin-care products and fruits and veggies. Vendors include Hoboken Farms, Bang Cookies and River Valley Community Grains.

When: Mondays and Thursdays until Dec. 20

Times: 4 to 8 p.m.

Location: Grove PATH Plaza, 319 Grove St., Jersey City

More info: facebook.com/downtownjcfarmersmarket

Summit

A good mix of produce, coffee, bakeries, jam-makers, breweries and more. Vendors include Brownie Points Bakery, Bloomont Farm and Bull 'N Bear Brewery.

When: Sundays through December

Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Park & Shop Lot No. 1 corner of DeForest and Woodland Avenues

More info: summitdowntown.org/events/farmers-market

Paterson

This indoor market is open all year and features more than nine vendors and 10 farms selling fresh produce.

When: 365 days a year

Times: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 449 E. Railway Ave., Paterson

More info: patersonfarmersmarket.com

Newark DD Commons Greens

Expect live music, a farm stand from the Urban Agricultural Cooperative, self-care booths and plenty of gifts and crafts. Vendors include Bread Lock Botanicals, Karima’s Paparazzi Jewelry and Lulu’s Artisanal Lemonade.

When: Thursdays until Oct. 13

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: PSE&G Plaza, 80 Park Place, Newark

More info: downtownnewark.com/farmersmarket

Ramsey

Offers items from about 50 local farmers and food vendors. Products include homemade pasta, hummus, jams and jellies, fresh fish and dishes from around the world. Vendors include Edgwick Farm, Far and Away Flower Farm, Foraged Feast and Freakin Vegan.

When: Sundays through November

Times: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Main Street Train Station, Ramsey

More info: ramseyfarmersmarket.org

Maplewood

Alstede Farm brings its green goods to the Maplewood Farmers Market. Past vendors have included Smokehouse BBQ, Mexi-Boys, Paolo's Kitchen and Gourmet Nuts & Dried Fruit. The vendor list for 2022 isn't finalized.

When: Mondays through Nov. 21

Times: 2 to 7 p.m.

Location: 1866 Springfield Ave., Maplewood

More info: maplewoodnj.gov/government/public-works/farmers-market

Millburn

Fresh fruits, vegetables and more.

When: Tuesdays through Oct. 18

Times: 1 to 6 p.m.

Location: Municipal Lot No. 1 on Main and Essex Streets, Millburn

More info: t wp.millburn.nj.us/648/Millburn-Farmers-Market-2022

Hoboken

Offers pickles, fruits, veggies and fresh herbs, all locally farmed, many organic and GMO-free. Vendors include Circle Brook Organic Farms, Kimchi Culture and Melick's Town Farm.

When: Tuesdays starting June 4

Hours: 2 to 6 p.m.

Location: Between 4th and 5th Streets, Hoboken

More info: hobokenfarmersmarket.co m

West Milford

Along with produce, customers can browse vendors offering honey, pickles, soaps, essential oils, dog treats and more. Vendors include Top Of the Mountain Honey Bee Farm, Hope Cress Farms and Empanada Lady.

When: Wednesdays until Oct. 12

Times: 3 to 7 p.m.

Location: Presbyterian Church at 1452 Union Valley Road, West Milford

More info: wmfarmersmarket.org

Teaneck

Teaneck Farmer's Market will have hot meals from food trucks including Anthi’s Greek Food and The Original Empanada Factory, along with crates of fresh fruits and vegetables.

When: Thursdays

Times: Noon to 6 p.m.

Where: The municipal lot corner of Garrison and Beverly

More info: facebook.com/TeaneckFarmersMarket

Boonton

A market with picnic tables, crafts for kids, live music and lawn games. Vendors include Muckley Eye Spirits, Montclair Brewery and Race Farms.

When: Saturdays through November

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Upper Plane Street Parking Lot, Boonton

More info: boontonmainstreet.org/farmers-market

Wayne

Celebrating its fourth year with a variety of vendors and fresh produce.

When: Saturdays through Oct. 29

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: 475 Valley Road, Wayne

More info: facebook.com/WayneYNJFarmersMarket

Little Falls

Market with occasional magic shows and performances. Vendors include Cano Coffee Company, Doughboy On The Rise and Mo & Jay Pastry.

When: Sundays through Oct. 30

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Parking lot at Town Hall, 225 Main St., Little Falls

More info: facebook.com/LittleFallsFarmersMarketNJ

Woodland Park

Fresh local produce and treats, along with kid-friendly entertainment. Vendors include Nonna’s Gluten Free, Antojitos de Mi Tierra and ChicWix.

When: Saturdays through Oct. 22

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Dowling Parkway at the corner of McBride Avenue, Woodland Park

More info: facebook.com/WoodlandParkFarmersMarket

Nutley

Along with vendors offering local food and goods, the Nutley Farmers Market offers a Market Walk & Talk. This 3-mile loop through Nutley's parks begins at 8:30 a.m. and gives walkers the chance to talk to an expert about topics such as health, wellness, government, art and writing. Vendors include: Gourmet Nuts & Dried Fruit, Grandma Emma's and Hidden Valley Farm.

When: Sundays through Oct. 20

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Municipal Lot 7, 507 Franklin Ave., Nutley. Parking available in Lots 7 and 9 (enter behind Bella Luce).

More info: nutleynj.org/farmersmarket

Bloomfield Community

The Bloomfield Community Farmers Market aims to increase access to local produce for its community members. Vendors include City Green, Cozz Coffee Roasting and LuLu's Artisanal Lemonade.

When: Tuesdays through Oct. 25

Hours: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Bloomfield Public Library Courtyard, 90 Broad St., Bloomfield.

More info: bloomfieldtwpnj.com/1570/Bloomfield-Community-Farmers-Market

Paramus

This year, the Paramus Farmers Market is getting a late start. It will begin in September with vendors offering baked goods, fresh produce, eggs, cheese and more.

When: Saturdays beginning in September

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Midland and Forest Avenues, Memorial School, Paramus

More info: facebook.com/The-Paramus-Farmers-Market-165713057147164

