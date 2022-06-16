ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Ethics adviser to scandal-hit UK leader Boris Johnson quits

By JILL LAWLESS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bc3RC_0gCSGvvm00
In this photo provided by UK Parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The ethics adviser to Britain’s scandal-hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson has quit and accused the Conservative government of planning to flout conduct rules, weeks after a separate investigation criticized the U.K. leader for overseeing a culture of government rule-breaking.

Christopher Geidt stepped down late Wednesday as Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests, a decision the government said came as a surprise.

In a resignation letter, which was published Thursday by the government, Geidt said he was put in an “impossible and odious position” because the prime minister had asked him to advise on measures that would “risk a deliberate and purposeful breach of the Ministerial Code” that regulates government conduct.

He did not elaborate but said: “I can have no part in this.”

In a response, Johnson indicated the issue concerned tariffs imposed to protect a “crucial industry” which might “be seen to conflict with our obligations” under the World Trade Organization.

The government declined to confirm reports that the industry is steelmaking, citing “commercial sensitivity.” Britain has imposed restrictions on imports of Chinese steel to protect its domestic industry.

Johnson’s government kept most of the “steel safeguard” measures in place last year, overruling advice from its trade advisory body to lift some of them. Ministers are currently considering whether to extend them again.

Johnson’s spokesman said “no decisions have been taken” on what to do about the tariffs.

Geidt had stayed in his job as Johnson was buffeted by allegations about his judgment and ethics, culminating in the “partygate” scandal over parties in government buildings during Britain’s coronavirus lockdowns.

Johnson was one of 83 people fined by police for attending the parties, and a civil servant’s report said the prime minister and senior officials must bear responsibility for “failures of leadership and judgment” that created a culture of rule-breaking in government.

When he was quizzed by lawmakers this week, Geidt acknowledged he felt “frustration” in his job, noting that he was appointed by the prime minister and so not “truly independent.”

The resignation of his hand-picked ethics adviser is the latest blow for Johnson. He survived a no-confidence vote by his own Conservative Party last week but was left weakened after 41% of Conservative lawmakers voted to remove him.

Johnson still faces a parliamentary ethics probe that could conclude he deliberately misled Parliament over “partygate” — traditionally a resigning offense.

No replacement has been named for Geidt. Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said the prime minister was reviewing “how best to carry out” the ethics role.

Geidt’s predecessor as ethics adviser, Alex Allan, also quit, stepping down in November 2020 after the prime minister ignored his finding that a Cabinet member, Home Secretary Priti Patel, had bullied her staff and broken the ministerial code of conduct — also usually a resigning offense.

“For the prime minister to lose one adviser on ministers’ interests may be regarded as a misfortune. To lose two looks like carelessness,” said Conservative lawmaker William Wragg, a critic of Johnson.

Geidt, a former private secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, had been accused of going easy on top officials in his investigations. Last year, he cleared Johnson of breaking the ministerial code when the leader failed to disclose that a Conservative party donor had funded a pricey refurbishment of the prime minister’s official residence.

In April, he cleared Treasury chief Rishi Sunak of wrongdoing over his wife’s tax affairs and his possession of a U.S. permanent resident’s card.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tenants who are on benefits will be offered new package to help them buy their own homes as Boris Johnson rekindles Thatcher's 'Right to Buy' revolution

Benefits income could be used to get mortgages under plans being unveiled by Boris Johnson to relaunch his premiership. In the wake of the Tory confidence vote meltdown, the PM is making a major speech in Lancashire vowing to revive Margaret Thatcher's housing revolution for low-income families. He will announce...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson will bolster a bid to oust Commonwealth secretary general Lady Scotland who has been dubbed 'Baroness Brazen' over her lavish spending in the role

Boris Johnson will next week lead a bid to oust former Labour minister Baroness Scotland as head of the Commonwealth. The Prime Minister will use a summit in Rwanda to push for member states to remove the peer, according to Whitehall sources. Lady Scotland has served as the organisation’s secretary-general...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Alex Allan
Person
Priti Patel
Person
William Wragg
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson's plan to cut UK's reliance on China for the importation of critical goods such as pharmaceuticals has been quietly scrapped

Boris Johnson risks angering the China-sceptics in his party by quietly dropping his policy of reducing Britain’s reliance on imports from the country. Two years ago, during the height of the pandemic, the Prime Minister instructed civil servants to draw up plans for ‘Project Defend’ – a strategy for protecting national security after the pandemic by diversifying the UK’s imports of critical goods, such as pharmaceuticals, away from Beijing.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#British Royal Family#Conservative#Chinese
The Independent

Cost of living UK - live: Protesters demand Boris Johnson give workers ‘better deal’

Boris Johnson says Britain will get through the cost-of-living crisis and “come through on the other side strongly” - as thousands of people gathered to start marching to call for action over spiralling price rises.The TUC, which organised the event, says workers have lost almost £20,000 since 2008 because pay has not kept pace with inflation.Banners reading “Nurses not nukes” and “Cost of Tories crisis” were seen.At RAF Brize Norton after visiting Kyiv, Mr Johnson said: “I sympathise very much with everybody who is facing pressures caused by the cost of living. We will get through it. We will come through the other side strongly.”The prime minister denied that a £21 billion package from Chancellor Rishi Sunak would add to inflationary pressures.Meanwhile, home secretary Priti Patel said the “absolutely scandalous” European court decision that effectively grounded the first flight to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda was politically motivated.Mr Johnson said the government would press ahead with its Rwanda plan, and defended Home Office plans to electronically tag some asylum-seekers arriving in the UK.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Labour MP calls for talks with Taliban after ‘heart-rending’ Afghanistan trip

British ministers must hold talks with the Taliban in a bid to influence Afghanistan’s future, a Labour frontbencher has said after she made a “heart-rending” trip to Kabul.Shadow international development minister Preet Gill said such engagement is not about recognising the Taliban but trying to build an understanding and shape what happens.The Labour MP urged the Government to visit the country after returning from her trip with shadow foreign secretary David Lammy to see first-hand the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan almost a year after the Taliban’s takeover.They were the first senior British politicians to visit the country since a...
WORLD
BBC

Scotland can navigate a legal independence vote - Nicola Sturgeon

Scotland's first minister has launched a fresh campaign for independence and has said she "stands ready" to negotiate with PM Boris Johnson to hold a second referendum. At a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon unveiled the first in a series of new papers setting out the case for change.
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘He comes over as weak’: Keir Starmer fails to convince Wakefield voters

Barbara Hall was enjoying a quiet morning at her senior citizens’ group in Wakefield when word went round that a special guest would be attending. Hall, a retired saleswoman, watched Keir Starmer work the room. “I wasn’t convinced,” she said. “He’s an awkward person, isn’t he? He doesn’t fit in. Boris Johnson would fit in. He would have us screaming and laughing.”
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Newly declassified files reveal UK interest in Falklands oil

Declassified British government documents have revealed that ministers wanted to profit on oil around the Falkland Islands before and after the 1982 conflict with Argentina.The files show that there had long been interest in oil around the Falkland Islands. In a 1975 document, an energy department official wrote: “Our ministers are very interested in the possibility of exploiting offshore oil around the Falkland Islands.”The papers also show that ministers believed that the revenues from the Falklands oil should go to the British government and not the Falkland islanders.“I have no doubt that in the event of a major oil find,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

947K+
Followers
459K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy