Sharon Douglas is the sole owner of Potere Construction LLC with offices in Fort Worth, TX and Atlanta, GA. Sharon Douglas is a graduate of Huston-Tillotson College in Austin, TX with a B.A. in Business Administration. Sharon also studied Military Science Transportation at The University Texas of Austin and later served in the United States Army as a Second Lieutenant; serving two years active duty and 12 years in the Army Reserve. While serving as a Captain in the Army Reserve, Sharon trained cadets at The University of Toledo and continued her education in the Master's Program for Human Resources Education Technology at The University of Toledo and the University of Iowa. Sharon also attended the University of Dallas where she studied Architectural Technology. She's a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

