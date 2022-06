FORT WORTH, Texas — Today, I.M. Terrell for STEM and Visual Performing Arts is a school that attracts students from all over Tarrant County. "We have students representing all the middle schools in Fort Worth ISD," Principal Ricky Brown said. "We have students from Keller, Aledo, Burleson and all over come to I.M. Terrell because our focus is really giving students an opportunity to tap into their passion.”

