Letters to the Editor: June 16, 2022

Martin County commissioners spent money on parks instead of housing

I support the letter to the editor from Louise Cunha on the desperate need for affordable housing in Martin County. For years Martin County looked the other way when it came to the homelessness problem. When the subject did come up at county commission meetings they often ended up speaking about the unruly or the mentally disturbed. Rarely if ever did they mention the working poor who were homeless or house surfing.

Whenever Commissioner Ed Ciampi speaks for or against an issue he is very prepared with information to support his views and it was no different at the joint meeting on June 2. Several city commissioners also had some good ideas on this serious issue.

It seems a little disingenuous when our Martin County commissioners now talk about actually doing something about this life-threatening issue because only about four months ago they voted to spend over $2 million from the CARES Act for public park improvements rather than housing assistance. The primary reason for the federal CARES Act funding was helping people with food insecurity and housing assistance.

There’s only one major hurdle, now that we have some good ideas on the table.

Money.

Thomas Pine, Jensen Beach

Port St. Lucie really messed up the solid waste disposal issue

While I don’t usually have issues with the government of Port St. Lucie, I think they really messed up with the solid waste disposal issue.

It seems the city did not even ask Waste Pro to offer a bid on a new contract even though Waste Pro has been hauling trash for the city for years. Because of the decision regarding the suspension of recycling, St. Lucie County is suspending payments ($100,000 per month) it was paying to the city for its participation in recycling efforts.

Additionally, with the FCC contract, services are going down (once per week pick-up instead of twice per week — a decision I wholeheartedly support, but why not give the same opportunity to Waste Pro to bid?). And the cost of the FCC contract is going to raise the price of waste management for all the citizens of Port St. Lucie.

And did anyone ask the citizens of Port St. Lucie if they even want a 96-gallon behemoth of a trash can to deal with?

In their haste to solve a problem, the city has created numerous other issues without the input from the citizens of Port St. Lucie.

They could have re-negotiated the contract with Waste Pro for once-a-week trash pick-up and solved the trash problem quickly, kept recycling going and put the trash hauling contract up for bids in the natural time frame of contract negotiations. But no, the city had to run headlong into what they thought was a light at the end of a tunnel only to find out it was a train coming straight at them.

Edward Booth, Port St. Lucie

Beach renourishment is mostly welfare for the wealthy

The June 12 article on beach renourishment resonated with me. According to that reporting, the Indian River County Board of County Commissioners has spent $42.7 million dollars on beach renourishment over the past 10 years.

In addition to being a losing battle, beach renourishment mostly benefits wealthy private landowners. While I don’t have any data on the subject, I would guess that a large majority of the beaches in Indian River County are located behind expensive private houses.

Whatever happened to personal responsibility? If someone buys an oceanfront house, knowing that the shoreline has been moving for eons, then they should take responsibility for how that movement might affect their property. Why should the taxpayers bail them out from a risk that was well-known to them when they purchased their property?

Furthermore, why should taxpayers bail out landowners from some risks, but not others? For example, I live on a canal on the mainland. If my seawall fails, will the county commissioners bail me out? I doubt it. But I don’t expect them to. When I purchased my property, I knew it had a seawall and that seawalls fail. If my seawall fails it will be very expensive to repair, but that is the risk I took buying canal-front property

But had I purchased much more expensive oceanfront property and the beach eroded, the county commissioners apparently would bail me out. Does that make any sense to anyone? Our elected officials need to stop spending taxpayer money as if it grows on trees. Or should I say as if it washes up on the beach? They should spend our money on essential government services that benefit all of the citizens, not just the wealthy.

I suspect that $42.7 million would buy a lot of bike paths and sidewalks.

Hugh Aaron, Indian River County

DeSantis waited to sign a school safety bill until the timing was right

Three sentences from your June 8 front-page story about a school safety bill succinctly portray what motivates Ron DeSantis. “Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Tuesday a measure which builds on school safety steps taken in Florida following the 2018 slaughter at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The legislation was approved in March. But DeSantis, who is guiding when lawmakers send him bills, waited to receive the legislation until the day after the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school … .”

DeSantis is quoted as saying “Every child needs a safe and secure learning environment.” But not until three months after the bill was passed, and the timing was right for him to look like a tough guy.

Thank you for highlighting this blatant display of narcissism and politicization of a tragedy on the front page.

Tom Fucigna, Hobe Sound

It’s our responsibility as citizens to learn about candidates

Because we live in a democracy it is up to us as voters to decide what we want for ourselves and our country. It is an obligation as citizens to not only vote, but also to be informed about those who are running for office. It takes a bit of time, but it is important to know:

Not what those running say they stand for, but how they have voted on issues in the past. What is their background?

From whom are they receiving campaign contributions and how much do you think that will influence the way they will vote on issues important to you?

Don’t assume that the things they say about their opponents are true. Check them out. Be leery of any candidate whose whole campaign is based on smearing his or her opponent.

Please take the time to check out these facts about those who are running for office. We will deserve who and what we vote for.

Kathy Barnes, Vero Beach

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Letters to the Editor: June 16, 2022