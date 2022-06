HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said a woman in her 50s was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a hiking incident on the Wahiawa Loop Trail. According to HFD, before they arrived at the scene, a good Samaritan who is an active-duty soldier assisted in the rescue of the woman. When the […]

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO