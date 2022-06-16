ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Middle Tennessee Students Win Ascend Federal Credit Union Scholarships

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Ascend Federal Credit Union Awards Members $25,000 To Continue Their Education

For the twentieth consecutive year, Ascend Federal Credit Union has shown its commitment to education by providing $2,500 scholarships to 10 of its members. “Ascend is proud to provide scholarships to students continuing their education by attending accredited colleges, universities, technical and trade schools,” said Ascend Chief Strategy Officer Leslie Copeland. “This year, Ascend was able to offer more than twice the amount of scholarship money from past years. We are excited to continue to help our members achieve their educational goals.” Since starting the scholarship in 2003, Ascend has awarded $231,000 to 216 members. Winners of the 2022 Ascend Federal Credit Union Scholarship include the following: ·      Akua Kuffour— Savannah, Georgia — South University Savannah ·      Adrianna Parker — Murfreesboro, Tennessee — Florida International University ·      Gloria Carter — Nashville, Tennessee — Vanderbilt University ·      Heather Howard — Middle River, Maryland — Middle Tennessee State University ·      Jasmine Coleman — Tullahoma, Tennessee — Tennessee Tech University ·      Jaylyn Graham — Muncie, Indiana — Ball State University ·      Makenna Lamb — Tullahoma, Tennessee — Middle Tennessee State University ·      Kylie Calvert — Wartrace, Tennessee — Middle Tennessee State University ·      Anthony Garcia — McMinnville, Tennessee — The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga ·      Alicia Watson — Clarksville, Tennessee — DeVry University To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be members of Ascend Federal Credit Union and have plans to enroll or prove enrollment as a full-time student at an accredited college, university, technical or trade school in pursuit of an associate, bachelors, masters or other advanced-degree program in the next academic year. Details for Ascend’s 2023 scholarship will be posted at
ascend.org later this year. Scholarship winners may reapply for the next academic year if they meet programs requirements. Ascend employees, officials and any of their family members are excluded from eligibility. About Ascend Federal Credit Union With more than 244,000 members and more than $3.7 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States. Based in Tullahoma, Tenn., the member-owned financial institution offers banking, loan, retirement and investment services from its 27 branches, more than 55,000 free ATMs worldwide, online banking portal and mobile app. The credit union’s mission is to serve by offering financial literacy education and giving back to its community in a variety of ways — including being the naming rights sponsor of Ascend Amphitheater, downtown Nashville’s premier open-air live music venue at Metro Riverfront Park. Ascend is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. For more information, visit
ascend.org .

The post Middle Tennessee Students Win Ascend Federal Credit Union Scholarships appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

MTSU Resumes and Expands Bonnaroo Partnership in 2022

Students and faculty back in full force at music fest after pandemic pause Middle Tennessee State University not only resumed its pandemic-paused partnership this year with the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, it expanded efforts to provide additional learning experiences for its students seeking real-world experience at the iconic entertainment venue. Students from MTSU’s College […] The post MTSU Resumes and Expands Bonnaroo Partnership in 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MANCHESTER, TN
Cheatham County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation Announce Partnership Expansion

PATIENTS TO RECEIVE INDUSTRY-LEADING OUTPATIENT REHAB AT 104 LOCATIONS Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation, the nation’s largest dedicated outpatient physical therapy provider, are expanding their existing partnership to include BenchMark Physical Therapy. This expansion further advances a unique and innovative model of hospital system and outpatient rehabilitation collaboration in Tennessee. Upstream operates outpatient and […] The post Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation Announce Partnership Expansion appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Here are 10 Ways to Spend Time with Dad on Father’s Day

If you’re still wondering what to buy Dad for Father’s Day, we’ve got some great suggestions. Instead of purchasing a particular item, why not consider an “experience gift,” – something fun you and dad can do together! We’ve put together a list of ways to be active, have fun, and most of all enjoy a […] The post Here are 10 Ways to Spend Time with Dad on Father’s Day appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee

Juneteenth will be celebrated across Middle Tennessee in just a few weeks. Last year, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. What is Juneteenth? Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is short for “June Nineteenth” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 […] The post Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tullahoma, TN
Tullahoma, TN
Government
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Indiana State
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Cheatham County Source

Lee Company to Host Hiring Event For Over 100 Positions

Lee Company announced an in-person hiring event at its Columbia, TN location on Saturday, July 9, 2022. This event is an opportunity for experienced technicians to apply for work in the trades. Lee Company is growing and has more than 100 positions offered across 13 locations in Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky that provide “comprehensive benefits, […] The post Lee Company to Host Hiring Event For Over 100 Positions appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count

A look at COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Sumner, Robertson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson. The information provided below comes from the Tennessee Department of Health. For more visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Last update: June 11, 2022 Cheatham Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable) 11,168 Deceased 124 Average Number of Cases Per Day Over […] The post Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 5, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 5 to June 10. Cheatham County Source Opry Mills Will Welcome This Fan Favorite Restaurant in the Fall Opry Mills just announced The Cheesecake Factory® is slated to open fall 2022. With a space that offers more than 10,000 square-feet, guests can experience a […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 5, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Gas Prices Continue to Rise, Find Out the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee

The price of a gallon of gas has reached an all-time high nationally. Below you can read the average price of gas around the country and Tennessee. Data below from AAA and GasBuddy. As of June 13, 2022 Average national price of regular: $5.01 Tennessee average price of regular: $4.64 Tennessee’s average price of diesel: $5.63 […] The post Gas Prices Continue to Rise, Find Out the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Devry University#Education#Vanderbilt University#Tennessee Tech University#Ball State University#Makenna Lamb#Wartrace
Cheatham County Source

Lotto America Jackpot Estimated at $15 Million for June 15th Drawing

NASHVILLE—Did you know? Lotto America is a multi-state drawing-style game with drawings twice a week, jackpots that start at $2 million and nine different ways to win. Just one way to win is by matching five numbers, which is how a lucky player in Columbia, Tennessee, recently won $20,000. Penny Floyd told us she was thrilled with […] The post Lotto America Jackpot Estimated at $15 Million for June 15th Drawing appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Cheatham County Source

Tennessee Awarded Grant to Improve Emergency Food System

Funds Used to Reach Underserved Areas Tennesseans facing food insecurity will have improved access to nutritious foods thanks to a grant awarded to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA). The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service has awarded a $1 million grant to TDA to improve reach and resiliency of The Emergency […] The post Tennessee Awarded Grant to Improve Emergency Food System appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Gov. Lee Announces Leadership Transition at Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Commissioner Bob Rolfe’s departure from state government to enter the private sector. Stuart McWhorter will return to the Lee administration to serve as the Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD), effective July 11. “Bobby has played an invaluable role in my cabinet by recruiting new […] The post Gov. Lee Announces Leadership Transition at Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Boasts Robust Health, Growth at Midpoint of 2022

Over $5.43 Million Returned to Consumers So Far At the midpoint of 2022, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) is highlighting the robust health of Tennessee’s insurance industry as well as the work of the Department’s team to assist consumers and insurance professionals. “During the past two years, Tennessee’s insurance industry has risen […] The post Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Boasts Robust Health, Growth at Midpoint of 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER_ Heat Advisory Monday- Popups Possible Today

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 1201 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-131715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 1201 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible […] The post WEATHER_ Heat Advisory Monday- Popups Possible Today appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Columbia State to Host “Pigments of Imagination” Exhibit Featuring Three Tennessee Abstract Artists

Columbia State Community College’s Pryor Art Gallery will feature three Tennessee abstract artists in the “Pigments of Imagination” exhibit. The exhibit will be open to the public from June 13 until July 22. “The Pryor Gallery has not held an exhibit of purely abstract art in several years,” stated Rusty Summerville, Pryor Art Gallery interim curator. […] The post Columbia State to Host “Pigments of Imagination” Exhibit Featuring Three Tennessee Abstract Artists appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Tennessee Amusement Park Makes Tripadvisor’s ‘Best Amusement Parks & Water Parks’ Travelers’ Choice List

Tripadvisor has released its 2022 Travelers’ Choice lists and a favorite Tennessee attraction, Dollywood, is featured in the Top Amusement Parks & Water Parks- World category. Only 25 parks are featured on the list. The park is known for its shows, rides, and special events. Even Dolly Parton is often seen at the park for […] The post Tennessee Amusement Park Makes Tripadvisor’s ‘Best Amusement Parks & Water Parks’ Travelers’ Choice List appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Man Recovered From Cumberland River Tuesday Night Identified

From Metro Police (June 15, 2022) The man recovered from the Cumberland River Tuesday night has been identified as Joshua Cain McCormack, 35, of Columbia. There is no evidence of foul play. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. The post Man Recovered From Cumberland River Tuesday Night Identified appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Cheatham County Source

A Lucky Powerball Player won $1 Million in Pleasant View

(6/9/2022) PLEASANT VIEW — Wow! A lucky Tennessee Lottery player in Pleasant View won $1 million from last night’s Powerball drawing. The winner matched all five white ball numbers drawn to win the seven-figure prize. The ticket was purchased at H.G. Hill, 2498 Hwy. 49 East in Pleasant View. This is the 349th winner of $1 […] The post A Lucky Powerball Player won $1 Million in Pleasant View appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Cheatham County Source

PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin

Back after a hiatus due to COVID, CMA Fest returned to Nashville. The last time fans were able to attend the festival was back in 2019. Over the course of the four-day event, which began on Thursday, June 10 and runs through Sunday, June 12, the Metro Police Department expects over 200,000 in the area. […] The post PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Heatstroke Symptoms You Need to Know as Dangerous Heat Hits Middle Tennessee

The National Weather Service predicts very hot temperatures this week. As you spend time outdoors, it is important to know the signs and symptoms of heatstroke. Too many times people do not realize they are putting themselves at risk when they are spending prolonged time in the heat. Heatstroke is deadly. Below is a list […] The post Heatstroke Symptoms You Need to Know as Dangerous Heat Hits Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER- No Relief From Heat Advisory

Well, the heat continues it’s grip on Tennessee, and the extended forecast calls for even hotter temps to come next week. Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 307 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-170815- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 307 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 This […] The post WEATHER- No Relief From Heat Advisory appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
565
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy