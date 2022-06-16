ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Nashville Symphony Presents The Music of Queen on June 26

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

The show that rocked a sold-out Schermerhorn for three straight nights returns to Ascend Amphitheater. Vocalist Justin Sargent channels the spirit of the legendary Freddie Mercury, joining a rock band and your Nashville Symphony to perform orchestral arrangements of all your Queen favorites. Hits include “We Are the Champions,” “We Will Rock You,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” Bohemian Rhapsody,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Fat Bottomed Girls,” “Killer Queen,” and more.

WHEN :

Sunday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. CT

WHERE :

Ascend Amphitheater
310 1st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

TICKETS NOW ON SALE : https://www. nashvillesymphony.org/ musicofqueen

FOR PARKING INFORMATION, CLICK HERE . The Nashville Symphony offers valet parking (through PMC Management) in front of Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Symphony Place for most events. The price is $27, credit card payment only. Valet service opens 90 minutes before showtime for all concerts.

ABOUT NASHVILLE SYMPHONY :
The GRAMMY® Award-winning Nashville Symphony has earned an international reputation for its innovative programming and its commitment to performing, recording and commissioning works by America’s leading composers. With more than 140 performances annually, the orchestra offers a broad range of classical, pops, jazz and family concerts, along with an extensive array of education and community engagement programs. The Nashville Symphony has released 40 internationally distributed recordings on Naxos, which have received 27 GRAMMY® nominations and 14 GRAMMY® Awards, making it one of the most active recording orchestras in the country. The orchestra has also released recordings on Decca, Deutsche Grammophon and New West Records.

In addition to support from Metro Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission, Nashville Symphony is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRP5534 awarded to the State of Tennessee by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Nashville Symphony is also supported in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The post The Nashville Symphony Presents The Music of Queen on June 26 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpln.org

Nashville’s new Black symphony makes their debut this Sunday

Black musicians have historically been underrepresented in classical music spaces. A new symphony here in Nashville aims to change that. Instead of just having a few Black musicians, the entire ensemble is made up of them. It’s called the Nashville African American Wind Symphony and their inaugural performance is this...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

After Two Years, Nashville’s Live on the Green Festival Returns in 2022

Lightning 100, Nashville’s Independent Radio, is proud to announce the exciting return of Live On The Green on Labor Day Weekend, September 1-5, 2022. It’s been two years since fans have been able to attend the beloved festival in person at Nashville’s Public Square Park and this year’s event is a celebration of the community […] The post After Two Years, Nashville’s Live on the Green Festival Returns in 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
newyorksocialdiary.com

Nashville’s Swan Ball 2022 — White Tie, Whimsey, and Wow

To say Nashville’s Swan Ball, the premier society event was dazzling this year, would be inadequate. One of few white tie events left in the country, it is also considered one of the America’s oldest fundraisers. The Swan Ball benefits Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, and was founded in 1963 by Jane Dudley, wife of Gilford Dudley, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark. Jane’s legacy of glamour, high society, and international style, live on through the Ball and we all feel her spirit as we joyously celebrate.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Ole Red Nashville to Celebrate Blake Shelton’s Birthday with Free Dessert

Were you born June 18? Then don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate at Ole Red Nashville this Saturday, June 18, when the restaurant and music venue will kick off the boss’s big day- Blake Shelton- with free dessert for guests who share his birthday. Before indulging their sweet tooth, birthday revelers can enjoy live performances […] The post Ole Red Nashville to Celebrate Blake Shelton’s Birthday with Free Dessert appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Cheatham County Source

Everything You Need to Know About Downtown Nashville’s 4th of July Celebration

Old Dominion will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced. A free Amazon Family Fun Zone will be open on Sunday, July 3, from noon to 6 p.m., and Monday, July 4 from noon to 5 p.m. with inflatables and live music. Previously […] The post Everything You Need to Know About Downtown Nashville’s 4th of July Celebration appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Membership Passes Available for a Summer of Splash at White Limozeen

It’s hot out. This is the most obvious start to a blog post ever. Temps are breaking records and folks are looking for ways to conserve energy (in terms of both electricity and human-powered activity). But it seems a good reason for the next installment of my waterfront dining posts for summer 2022. Because if we ever needed an excuse to 1) not turn the oven on at home, and 2) get in the water, the current temperatures are it.
NASHVILLE, TN
southernexposuremagazine.com

The Restaurant: Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant

Celebrates 20 Years of Music with Summer & Fall Anniversary Shows. If you’ve been in Franklin long enough, chances are you have either eaten at, shopped at or enjoyed the music at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant. It’s a beloved local institution founded by restaurateur, Andy Marshall of A. Marshall Hospitality. The crossroads of food and music creates an excitement for our senses that is undeniable and Puckett’s has mastered the art of syncing the joy of music with our hungry appetites to provide an atmosphere that brings us back again and again.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Mercury
99.5 WKDQ

Love Mexican Food? There’s A Taco & Margarita Fest in Nashville This Weekend

This is actually what dreams are made of. There's a Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Nashville this weekend and we have all the fund details. I feel like going to the Mexican restaurant after church on Sundays is a tradition for our family. We love it. It's a common phrase among girlfriends "we need chips & salsa & margarita night!" Tacos bring people together. You can seriously solve the world's problems over a basket of chips and a few bowls of salsa.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Cheatham County. A Summer Celebration for Families at LL Burns Park Saturday, June 18, 10am – 11am LL Burns Park, 536 Cunningham Ct, Kingston Springs Tinkergarten invites your family and everyone in our community to celebrate the official start of summer! […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
My 1053 WJLT

Thrifter Finds a Hauntingly Beautiful Old Chair at TN Goodwill Store

I seem to remember a time when shopping at Goodwill or a similar thrift store was considered uncool or embarrassing - that is definitely not the case anymore. For some young people, thrifting is a fun thing to do with friends and an affordable way to add to their wardrobe - my daughter has countless items from thrift stores. For other folks, thrifting, and then reselling, has become a sweet little side hustle or even a full-time revenue stream. And somewhere in between are a bunch of people who just like to shop at thrift stores, hoping to find a really cool or unique item. One of those shoppers found a chair that has people talking.
WSMV

Festival goers ready for Bonnaroo’s return to the farm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a pandemic and historic flooding canceled two consecutive festivals, Bonnaroo is back and met with record-breaking heat. On Wednesday tents lined Bonnaroo grounds for the first time in three years. Despite a scorching opening day and the promise for feels-like temperatures in the tripled digits...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Music Education#Performing Arts#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Pmc Management#Showtime
wgnsradio.com

Juneteenth In The 'Boro Was Huge Success!

(MURFREESBORO) Juneteenth wrapped-up a three-day tribute and celebration on Saturday at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center. Vonchelle Stembridge with Murfreesboro Parks and Rec said Bradley Academy had a historically mixed background, which certainly fits the Heart of Tennessee . . . Juneteenth in Murfreesboro was spread over several days...
MURFREESBORO, TN
everythingnash.com

5 Nashville Restaurants Perfect for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is almost here, and we have five places to celebrate in Nashville. The holiday, which falls this year on Sunday, June 19, is a way to honor dads, and the men in our lives who have taken on a fatherly role. If you have someone to celebrate, these five restaurants will go a long way toward making them feel loved on their special day.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Third Annual Juneteenth Festival at Hadley Park

NASHVILLE, TN — A historic site in Nashville will be the place where a third annual celebration will occur this weekend. Organizers for the Third Annual Music City Freedom Festival promise it will be the biggest yet. It’s also appropriate that the celebration is accelerating as Juneteenth is now a national holiday, the first time that’s been the case.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Why Nashville Is Experiencing a Red Fox Explosion

The idea for this article sprang about at the StyleBlueprint headquarters when one of our team members mentioned she has a family of red foxes living under her porch. Upon further discussion, we were left with some of the following questions: Why does it seem like we keep seeing red foxes? Why are more wildlife rehabilitation centers treating sick or injured foxes? What should we do if we notice foxes in our own yards? We spoke to the experts at Nashville Wildlife Conservation to get some answers!
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 13, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: June 13 – June 19, 2022. Whisky Jam Monday, June 13, 6 pm Winners, 1913 Division Street, Nashville […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 13, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

5 of the Best Moments from CMA Fest 2022

After a two-year delay, country fans descended upon Nashville for CMA Fest 2022. CMA shared that more than 80,000 fans from all 50 states attended the festival with a record-breaking 39 foreign countries attending the 2022 event that featured 260 acts performing. If you didn’t make it out this year, CMA will hold celebrate its […] The post 5 of the Best Moments from CMA Fest 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Bill Haslam Slated to Acquire Ownership Stake in Nashville Predators

Nashville Predators Chairman Herb Fritch has agreed to sell the majority of his stake in the team to former State of Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam. Discussions have proceeded smoothly, and definitive documents are being drafted. Upon the execution of definitive documents, the completion of a due diligence process, and securing all necessary approvals within the […] The post Bill Haslam Slated to Acquire Ownership Stake in Nashville Predators appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
565
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy