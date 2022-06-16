Cruise’n N Groove’n cruise-in takes place the third Saturday of every month at the Pleasant View Community Park, located at 2501 Pleasant View Road, Pleasant View.

This event began at the end of May and continues thru October 15th, 2022 from 5 pm – 9 pm (or when the participants leave). The next date event is June 18.

There will be music, Food Trucks, “Pick of the Month”, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts.

For more info click HERE or contact 615-746-0600 or Jim Hutchens 615-517-1423 or Larry Rediker 615-419-5214.

For more local events like the Cruise’n N Groove’n visit https://cheathamcountysource.com/events/

The post Cruise’n N Groove’n Event Offers Fun for the Whole Family appeared first on Cheatham County Source .