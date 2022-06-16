ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Nantucket Film Festival: New movies, celebrities, climate change and an Oscar winner

By Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

Starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, the opening night of the five-day Nantucket Film Festival , an art projection will light up the back of a harborside scallop shanty off Easy Street. The five-minute video, playing over and over for more than two hours, will share a vision of the island’s possible future as climate change takes its toll with storm surges and sea level rise.

The “Rising Above” art focus on the island’s working waterfront, and its history of “resilience” and coming together to adapt to change, was originally shown last fall as a joint project between ReMain Nantucket , the Envision Resilience Nantucket Challenge , the Nantucket Dreamland theater , digital media designer Michael Clark and art director Heather Macleod.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfQNV_0gCSEX0s00

Environment-oriented films have long been a film festival priority popular with audiences, says festival producer Jaclyn Wohl, and seeing “Rising Above” back then helped to inspire pushing forward something more formal for this summer.

So the “Green Carpet Cinema” initiative begins this year as part of the festival’s screening of 36 feature films — evenly split between narratives and documentaries — and dozens of short films June 22-27 at the Dreamland downtown. The festival will also offer awards to top moviemaking voices who include Oscar winner Barry Jenkins and actor/director John Turturro; host celebrities like Ben Stiller and Peter Farrelly at talks; and hold a variety of special events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2St1Ku_0gCSEX0s00

For “Green Carpet Cinema,” there will be four films and a panel discussion as well as that one-night art installation. The organizers’ goal: Having the festival be an “active participant in the conversation” about how climate change impacts sea levels, weather and more on Nantucket and beyond.

Coming up: A Broadway/TV star, CCTP's female writers, a big dance anniversary & more arts news

“Of course it has global consequences, but I think particularly that the people on Nantucket are really engaged with matters relating to environmentalism,” says Lori Donnelly, the festival’s head of programming. The new initiative “seemed to be a great fit with what's going on in the documentary filmmaking world and with the concerns that our audiences have.”

The festival — back fully in person this year and largely at the Dreamland, with masking encouraged — has multiple stories to tell, though. Sparking the climate change discussion is just part of what’s being offered, and Donnelly and Wohl shared some of the highlights (more information on all events: https://nantucketfilmfestival.org/ ):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TjXaw_0gCSEX0s00

Barry Jenkins

Jenkins, who wrote and directed 2016’s “Moonlight,” winner of Oscars for Best Picture and Screenplay, will receive the Screenwriters Tribute. “He's somebody that we have wanted here probably since ‘Moonlight,’” Wohl says. “His work is incredibly relevant and powerful and he really speaks to my generation and generations coming up. Just his voice and what he’s got in the pipeline as well, it truly embodies the type of screenwriter that we want to highlight.”

Jenkins was also Oscar-nominated for writing 2018’s “If Beale Street Could Talk” and won numerous accolades for co-writing and directing all 10 episodes of the adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winner Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad.”

“I don't think there's any other American filmmaker today that's so attuned to these torrents of emotion — love, pain, disillusionment," Donnelly says. "And the way that he orchestrates his film infuses it with this romance, this sentiment, this poeticism. He's really remarkable and stands head and shoulders above American filmmakers, right right now. (There’s) certainly a case to be made for him being one of the top five filmmakers in America right now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25H580_0gCSEX0s00

John Turturro

Wohl called Turturro “another powerhouse.” The Nantucket festival will present its Compass Rose Award for Career Achievement to the Emmy Award-winning actor, screenwriter, director, and producer for his body of work over 35 years.

Turturro's long list of acting credits include “Do the Right Thing,” “Jungle Fever,” “The Color of Money,” “Quiz Show,” “The Good Shepherd,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Barton Fink” and “The Batman.” His drecting/writing work includes “Mac,” “Illuminata” and “Romance & Cigarettes.”

More: Reading ideas: Local lore, family, dogs part of 5 new books by Cape Cod authors

Turturro’s TV work includes an Emmy Award for “Monk,” the current “Severance” — directed and executive-produced by Stiller, who will present the Nantucket award — “Monday Night Mayhem” and “The Bronx is Burning.” On June 24, he will present a staged reading from his new script “Howard Beach” and be featured for an “In Their Shoes Conversation….” Turturro and Stiller will screen an episode of “Severance” on June 25, followed by a Q&A.

With his vast filmography, “he's the ideal person that you would want to honor as a screenwriter in a storytelling festival," Wohl says. "He’s just brilliant.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uvkR0_0gCSEX0s00

Cooper Raiff

Cooper Raiff will receive the New Voices in Screenwriting Award, and there will be a screening of his “Cha Cha Real Smooth” film, which is only his second. Donnelly called the new film “a timeless, in a sense, coming-of-age story” about a young, unmoored man just out of college who is looking for connection and finds it in a single mother of an autistic daughter.

The movie was bought for distribution at the Sundance Film Festival, Wohl says, for the second-highest-ever amount after last year’s “Coda,” which went on to win the Best Picture Oscar – and was written and directed by Sian Heder, a past recipient of this Nantucket award.

“Cooper is definitely an up and comer, and from the looks of it, he’s really going to have quite a career ahead of him,” Donnelly says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZzkV_0gCSEX0s00

Ramin Bahrani

Ramin Bahrani will receive the award for Special Achievement in Documentary Storytelling, even though, Donnelly points out, he’s primarily known as a features director. Bahrani will be on-island with “2nd Chance,” his first documentary, which is an exploration of the life and legacy of the inventor of the modern-day bulletproof vest who shot himself 192 times to prove his product worked.

“You can still see those (feature) threads in terms of (Bahrani's) storytelling. (The movie) really at times feels like a traditional narrative, the way he paints these really larger-than-life characters in his film and way that he is able to develop this relationship,” Donnelly says. “The interviews are astonishing for a variety of reasons, but Ramin for nearly 20 years is another American filmmaker and filmmaker of color who is doing really phenomenal work.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zzf9V_0gCSEX0s00

Civil rights

An issue that Donnelly says is of particular interest to her is “diversity and inclusivity and things related to civil rights  and people’s rights.”

Chief among the films that reflect this is centerpiece film “Breaking” (formerly titled “892”), which stars John Boyega as a former soldier who is unable to work because of PTSD and goes to extreme lengths to get the attention of an unhelpful veterans services program. The movie features the last performance of Michael K. Williams.

“It’s a taut film with very much John Boyega’s performance at the forefront,” Donnelly says, though she notes of Williams, “That man’s charisma and his dynamism — whenever he’s on screen, I just don’t want to look at anything else.”

Documentary “Kaepernick & America” is about football player Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests and reactions to them. It's about how, Donnelly says, “the simple gesture of kneeling at a game became this huge firestorm and and became a symbol of of obviously something much larger, and then dovetails into the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s a really informative doc and it’s one of my favorites.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NIJBK_0gCSEX0s00

‘A summer vibe’

Besides more issue-oriented films and documentaries, the festival offers several comedies and what Wohl describes as more “lighthearted” films. One is closing film “Linoleum,” starring Jim Gaffigan as a host of a failing children's science show who tries to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut by building a rocket ship in his garage.

She also recommends two films starring Aubrey Plaza: “Emily, the Criminal,” about a desperate woman who becomes a “dummy shopper” buying goods with stolen credit cards; and Spotlight Film “Spin Me Round,” about an Italian restaurant chain manager’s trip to Italy that turns from romantic getaway to catastrophe.

Donnelly adds the suggestion of “Official Competition,” starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas in a satire on the movie industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8U60_0gCSEX0s00

Green Carpet Cinema

There are four movies in this new category and the festival’s opening film is “Fire of Love,” director Sara Dosa’s true story of daring French volcanologists who chased eruptions around the world. Dosa will be part of a conversation about sustainability and climate change with Maria Mitchell Association visiting scientist Rich Blundell and Cecil Barron Jensen of ReMain Nantucket, hosted by Marc Skivrsky.

Focusing on climate change was “ really a mission that we started coming out of the pandemic and (with the festival) turning 25, and that we really want to be perceived as having in the community and in the industry,” Wohl says. “Blundell’s main focus of his science is actually ‘big history’ and so it is the story of the Earth and how it relates to our mission of being a screenwriter and storytelling festival. So (the presentation is) talking about the big history of the world and the Earth and how we move forward and how the Earth is telling its story.”

Coming up: More summer music: Acts announced for Provincetown, Bourne, Vineyard shows

The other three films address different aspects of environmental change, Donnelly says, and they are: Becky Hutner’s “Fashion Reimagined,” about designer Amy Powney’s mission to create a sustainable collection; “The Territory,” Alex Pritz’s film about a network of Brazilian farmers who seize an area of protected Indigenous territory; and “To the End,” Rachel Lears’ film about four young women of color elected to Congress and fighting for a Green New Deal.

That last movie “features AOC (U.S. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York) at the forefront, and it's a film that really gets you up close into their lives individually, but also as they're helping to shape this movement,” Donnelly says. “It's scary, but absolutely you walk away and you feel that you know that these women who are so passionate about what they're doing can be real motivators for change.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cq03k_0gCSEX0s00

Special events and more star power

Returning events will be “Morning Coffee With…” chats and garden parties, which will include the “Late Night Storytelling” favorite, with guests to be announced. Other celebrities involved with events will include Chris Matthews (“Hardball”), NPR’s Ophira Eisenberg, Tom Cavanaugh (TV’s “The Flash”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”) and George Pelecanos (“The Wire,” “The Deuce”).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zLwV_0gCSEX0s00

For families

As in past years, the Nantucket festival will screen the new Pixar movie, this time “Lightyear,” an origin story for “Toy Story” favorite Buzz Lightyear. Also on tap for kids is “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” with actress Jenny Slate, the main voice talent, on island; and a Kids Short program of short films.

Nantucket high and middle school students will be able to present the short narrative and documentary films they’ve produced through a festival off-season program in “Teen View Showcase,” which includes a Q&A.

A new, free community event will be Skate Jam, happening from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. June 25, where watchers and participants can join Nora Vasconcellos, professional skateboarding star of the feature documentary “Skate Dreams.” Donnelly says Vasconcellos is “at the forefront of women skating, pretty much the face of women skating right now so it’s a big deal to have her here.”

She’ll be joined by some other professional skateboarders, and there will be giveaways and ice cream.

Contact Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll at kdriscoll@capecodonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @KathiSDCCT.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Nantucket Film Festival: New movies, celebrities, climate change and an Oscar winner

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

WATCH: Massive shark spotted in Cape Cod bay

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Charter boat captain David Stamatis was taking a vacationing family out fishing when he spotted a large great white shark in the water off the coast of Wellfleet. The family from Iowa was able to capture footage of the shark after Stamatis carefully steered the boat...
WELLFLEET, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Taste of the Vineyard Returns With Style

All manner of food and fashion, from stars and stripes suits and bedazzled dresses, to tacos, tofu and tuna, were on full display at Taste of the Vineyard Thursday night as the Vineyard Preservation Trust fundraiser returned to signal the start of the summer season. “This is the unofficial solstice,”...
EDGARTOWN, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth Beaches Still Short on Lifeguards

FALMOUTH – An official with the Falmouth Beach Department recently gave an update on where the department stands on lifeguard coverage ahead of the summer. Superintendent Maggie Clayton spoke at a Falmouth Select Board meeting on June 13 and said that the beaches will be staffed and enforced seven days a week for the season starting on Sunday, June 26.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Sunday photo essay: The charm of Cape Cod

Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nantucket, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Provincetown, MA
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
therealdeal.com

Historic Cape Cod mansion lists for first time — at a record-breaking price

A Massachusetts mansion in North Chatham on Cape Cod is being offered for the first time in 80 years — at what would be a record-breaking price. Mansion Global is reporting the owners of the retreat, named High Scatterlee, are now seeking $16.9 million for the nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom, and two-half-bath home after initially offering it for $18.8 million back in March.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Sian Heder
Person
John Turturro
Inquirer and Mirror

Republican candidate for governor Geoff Diehl makes island stop

(June 16, 2022) Fresh off an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl visited Nantucket Thursday, the final stop on his “Berkshires to Boston” campaign tour. Diehl began his day meeting with diners at Crosswinds at Nantucket Memorial Airport, followed by a discussion of...
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Academy Awards#Sundance Film Festival#Short Film#Remain Nantucket#Dreamland
westobserver.com

Home of the Week: How much bread for ‘The Jelly House’ in Sandwich? $2.1 million

Year built 1857 (main house) Bedrooms 4 (3 in main house, 1 in barn) Under the stewardship of landscape architect Bernice M. Wahler and her husband, Joe, this Sandwich landmark known locally as “The Jelly House” is ready for its next chapter. Built in 1857, the house gained fame in the 20th century when the occupants opened a roadside stand to sell beach plum jelly.
SANDWICH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Campbell: ‘No one should be above the law’

Andrea Campbell, a Democratic candidate running in the Massachusetts Attorney General (AG) race, visited the Island Thursday and included a stop at The Times in Vineyard Haven to talk about her campaign to address Martha’s Vineyard concerns. A Roxbury native, Campbell grew up in a difficult environment ”in public...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Pixar
capecod.com

Car hits pole, porch in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole before striking the front porch of a home in Barnstable Village Friday evening. The crash happened about 10 PM on Main Street (Route 6A) at Scudder’s Lane. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Route 6A was closed due to the pole being across the road. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Harwich Emphasizes Police Chief Power to Keep Order on Beaches

HARWICH – Harwich select board members recently empowered the chief of police with the ability to shut down beaches in order to maintain public safety. Chief David Guillemette said that the move will help deal with situations like those that transpired last summer on Bank Street and Red River Beach, which he said threatened the safety of residents.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Man seriously injured after falling from tree in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured after falling from a tree in Falmouth early Thursday evening. The incident happened on Stowers Street just before 6:30 PM. The victim, who reportedly fell about 20 feet, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy