ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Premier League Fixtures & Kick-Off Times Confirmed For Opening Weekend

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PB7SD_0gCSEJtw00

The first game of the 2022/23 Premier League season will be Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Nottingham Forest's first Premier League game since 1999 will be against Newcastle United on August 6.

Forest were promoted by winning last season's Championship play-off final against Huddersfield Town, ending their 23-year exile from the EPL.

The first Premier League fixture list featuring Forest in over two decades was published on Thursday.

In a break with tradition, the kick-off times for the opening weekend were confirmed at the same time as the fixtures. In previous years they had all been set provisionally at 3pm on Saturday, before being altered later based on selections by broadcasters.

Crystal Palace and Arsenal will begin the new season with the first 2022/23 edition of Friday Night Football on August 5.

The first game of the 2022/23 Premier League season will be Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

IMAGO/Colorsport/Ashley Western

The early game on Saturday will be Fulham vs Liverpool, followed by Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, Leeds vs Wolves, Leicester City vs Brentford, Newcastle vs Forest and Tottenham vs Southampton.

Super Sunday on the opening weekend will begin with Manchester United vs Brighton and headline with West Ham vs Manchester City.

Premier League 2022/23 Opening Fixtures

SEE MORE:

The new season is starting slightly earlier in August than previous editions.

This is to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup in November and December.

Sixteen rounds of EPL matches will take place before the competition stops on November 13 to allow players to join up with their international teams.

Eight days after the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, the Premier League will resume on December 26.

The Premier League will then conclude on Sunday, May 28 with 10 games played simultaneously at 4pm (UK time).

Premier League 2022/23 Final Day Fixtures

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Serie A Defender of the Year Gleison Bremer is 'analysing' offers and admits Torino exit is 'a matter of time' as the Brazilian targets Champions League football amid interest from Tottenham, Chelsea and top Italian clubs

Torino defender Gleison Bremer has put his Premier League suitors on alert by calling his exit 'a matter of time' following reports of imminent talks between Tottenham and the Serie A side. Serie A Defender of the Year Bremer wants to play in the Champions League and earn a Brazil...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Aston Villa join Tottenham and Newcastle in the race to sign five-time Champions League winner

Aston Villa are keeping an eye on Real Madrid winger and five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale. Bale is out of contract this month and will be leaving Real Madrid on a free transfer. The Welsh winger will be in the hunt for regular game time after falling out of favour at Madrid, after playing a pivotal role in helping Wales qualify for the World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Fulham#Manchester United#Newcastle United#Huddersfield Town#Bournemouth#Wolves#Forest#Tottenham Vs Southampton#West Ham#Chelsea#Full Arsenal
The US Sun

Aston Villa join race for Bristol City starlet Reuben McAllister, 16, who is also wanted by Newcastle, Rangers & Celtic

ASTON VILLA are the latest club to keep tabs on Bristol City starlet Reuben McAllister. Steven Gerrard's Clarets have joined a growing queue of admirers currently tracking the 16-year-old attacking midfielder. Newcastle United, Rangers and Celtic are already monitoring McAllister, who is the son of former Scotland international Jamie McAllister.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 2021/22 Season Loan Recap: How Did the Out-on-Loan Blues Get On?

It was a tough old season at Goodison Park. But did any of Everton’s players enjoy success in 2021/22?. I’ve been following the Blues’ eight out-on-loan players this season to keep track of how they’ve doing. There’s been some very interesting progress made and there could well be a first-team opportunity at Everton awaiting three or four of these players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
FOX Sports

Bayern Munich to start Bundesliga title defense at Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich will start its bid for a record 11th consecutive Bundesliga title with a potentially tricky game away at Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt. Frankfurt has won two of its last three games against Bayern ahead of their meeting Aug. 5, which will kick...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Thomas Tuchel 'Big Fan' Of Manchester City Defender

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is believed to be a ‘big fan’ of Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, according to reports. The Blues will have lost two of their senior central defenders come the start of next season, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving the club in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider move for Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, who is available for between £2m and £4m' - as Erik ten Hag looks for new back-up shot-stopper ahead of Dean Henderson's impending exit

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a bid for Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann. Erik ten Hag is expected to be on the hunt for a new back-up to David de Gea this summer as Dean Henderson is close to joining Nottingham Forest on loan. Sportsmail reported earlier this week that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Tottenham transfer news: When the 2022-23 Premier League season kicks off on Aug. 6, Tottenham Hotspur will also have the UEFA Champions League on their mind, making this a pivotal summer transfer window for Spurs and manager Antonio Conte. [ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]. Expect Tottenham to get their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
870
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy