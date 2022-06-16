ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool Fixtures: Darwin Nunez In Line For Debut Against Premier League New Boys

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRgKK_0gCSEH8U00

See Liverpool's Premier League fixture list in full.

Liverpool will begin their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with an away game against newly-promoted Fulham.

The game will be the second fixture played on the opening weekend, after the season kicks off on Friday night with Crystal Palace vs Arsenal.

Fulham vs Liverpool will be the early game on Saturday, August 6.

The Premier League published its fixtures for the new season on Thursday , with Liverpool also scheduled to face Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle in August.

Darwin Nunez's Premier League Debut

Liverpool recently signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a deal that could eventually see him become the most expensive incoming transfer in the club's 130-year history.

Nunez scored 34 goals in all competitions for Benfica last season but many fans will be desperate to see how he will adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

His first chance to answer that question is likely to come at Craven Cottage, where Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four visits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VmUMo_0gCSEH8U00
New Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez is expected to make his Premier League debut against Fulham

LFCTV

Liverpool's two Merseyside derbies against Everton have been penciled in for September 3 and February 11, while they are set to play title rivals Manchester City in October 15 and April 1.

The Reds will play 16 matches before the season breaks for the first ever winter FIFA World Cup.

Liverpool's final game before the World Cup is against Southampton on November 12 and they return to action on Boxing Day against Aston Villa.

The final day of the Premier League season will be Sunday, May 28 when Liverpool are due to face Southampton at St Mary's.

Liverpool Fixtures In 2022/23 Premier League

06/08/2022 12:30 Fulham (a)
13/08/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
20/08/2022 15:00 Manchester United (a)
27/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)
31/08/2022 20:00 Newcastle United (h)
03/09/2022 15:00 Everton (a)
10/09/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)
17/09/2022 15:00 Chelsea (a)
01/10/2022 15:00 Brighton (h)
08/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal (a)
15/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City (h)
19/10/2022 20:00 West Ham United (h)
22/10/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
29/10/2022 15:00 Leeds United (h)
05/11/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
12/11/2022 15:00 Southampton (h)
26/12/2022 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
31/12/2022 15:00 Leicester City (h)
02/01/2023 15:00 Brentford (a)
14/01/2023 15:00 Brighton (a)
21/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea (h)
04/02/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)
11/02/2023 15:00 Everton (h)
18/02/2023 15:00 Newcastle United (a)
25/02/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)
04/03/2023 15:00 Manchester United (h)
11/03/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)
18/03/2023 15:00 Fulham (h)
01/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City (a)
08/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal (h)
15/04/2023 15:00 Leeds United (a)
22/04/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)
25/04/2023 19:45 West Ham United (a)
29/04/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
06/05/2023 15:00 Brentford (h)
13/05/2023 15:00 Leicester City (a)
20/05/2023 15:00 Aston Villa (h)
28/05/2023 16:00 Southampton (a)

Fixtures subject to change once live TV schedule is finalized .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal#Bournemouth#Fulham Lfctv#Everton#Reds
Yardbarker

Aston Villa join Tottenham and Newcastle in the race to sign five-time Champions League winner

Aston Villa are keeping an eye on Real Madrid winger and five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale. Bale is out of contract this month and will be leaving Real Madrid on a free transfer. The Welsh winger will be in the hunt for regular game time after falling out of favour at Madrid, after playing a pivotal role in helping Wales qualify for the World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Everton 2021/22 Season Loan Recap: How Did the Out-on-Loan Blues Get On?

It was a tough old season at Goodison Park. But did any of Everton’s players enjoy success in 2021/22?. I’ve been following the Blues’ eight out-on-loan players this season to keep track of how they’ve doing. There’s been some very interesting progress made and there could well be a first-team opportunity at Everton awaiting three or four of these players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Bayern Munich to start Bundesliga title defense at Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich will start its bid for a record 11th consecutive Bundesliga title with a potentially tricky game away at Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt. Frankfurt has won two of its last three games against Bayern ahead of their meeting Aug. 5, which will kick...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Jaap Stam Calls On Manchester United To Back Erik ten Hag

Some know more than others about what it takes to be successful at Manchester United, and Jaap Stam is certainly one of the some. The big Dutch centre-half may have only been at the club between 1998 and 2001, but in those three years he was a key player in a United team that three-peated the Premier League and became the only English football club to pick up the fabled treble in 1999.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Southampton Plan To Steal Manchester City's Head Of Youth Recruitment

Southampton are reported to have made an ambitious move for Manchester City’s head of youth recruitment as they look to revamp their recruitment department. Joe Shields has been with the Manchester side, initially as a scout, since 2013. However, the Telegraph are today reporting that he could be set to leave the club after almost a decade at the Cityzens.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
870
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy