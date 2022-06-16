ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Methamphetamine, Collapsible Baton, Pepper Spray—Willits Pair Booked for Alleged Possession and Destroying Evidence

By MendoFever Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06-11-2022 at about 10:30 PM a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a...

