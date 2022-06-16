ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Tennessee Students Win Ascend Federal Credit Union Scholarships

Ascend Federal Credit Union Awards Members $25,000 To Continue Their Education

For the twentieth consecutive year, Ascend Federal Credit Union has shown its commitment to education by providing $2,500 scholarships to 10 of its members. “Ascend is proud to provide scholarships to students continuing their education by attending accredited colleges, universities, technical and trade schools,” said Ascend Chief Strategy Officer Leslie Copeland. “This year, Ascend was able to offer more than twice the amount of scholarship money from past years. We are excited to continue to help our members achieve their educational goals.” Since starting the scholarship in 2003, Ascend has awarded $231,000 to 216 members. Winners of the 2022 Ascend Federal Credit Union Scholarship include the following: ·      Akua Kuffour— Savannah, Georgia — South University Savannah ·      Adrianna Parker — Murfreesboro, Tennessee — Florida International University ·      Gloria Carter — Nashville, Tennessee — Vanderbilt University ·      Heather Howard — Middle River, Maryland — Middle Tennessee State University ·      Jasmine Coleman — Tullahoma, Tennessee — Tennessee Tech University ·      Jaylyn Graham — Muncie, Indiana — Ball State University ·      Makenna Lamb — Tullahoma, Tennessee — Middle Tennessee State University ·      Kylie Calvert — Wartrace, Tennessee — Middle Tennessee State University ·      Anthony Garcia — McMinnville, Tennessee — The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga ·      Alicia Watson — Clarksville, Tennessee — DeVry University To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be members of Ascend Federal Credit Union and have plans to enroll or prove enrollment as a full-time student at an accredited college, university, technical or trade school in pursuit of an associate, bachelors, masters or other advanced-degree program in the next academic year. Details for Ascend’s 2023 scholarship will be posted at
ascend.org later this year. Scholarship winners may reapply for the next academic year if they meet programs requirements. Ascend employees, officials and any of their family members are excluded from eligibility. About Ascend Federal Credit Union With more than 244,000 members and more than $3.7 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States. Based in Tullahoma, Tenn., the member-owned financial institution offers banking, loan, retirement and investment services from its 27 branches, more than 55,000 free ATMs worldwide, online banking portal and mobile app. The credit union’s mission is to serve by offering financial literacy education and giving back to its community in a variety of ways — including being the naming rights sponsor of Ascend Amphitheater, downtown Nashville’s premier open-air live music venue at Metro Riverfront Park. Ascend is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. For more information, visit
ascend.org .

