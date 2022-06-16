The Nashville Symphony Presents The Music of Queen on June 26

The show that rocked a sold-out Schermerhorn for three straight nights returns to Ascend Amphitheater. Vocalist Justin Sargent channels the spirit of the legendary Freddie Mercury, joining a rock band and your Nashville Symphony to perform orchestral arrangements of all your Queen favorites. Hits include “We Are the Champions,” “We Will Rock You,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” Bohemian Rhapsody,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Fat Bottomed Girls,” “Killer Queen,” and more.

WHEN :

Sunday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. CT

WHERE :

Ascend Amphitheater

310 1st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

TICKETS NOW ON SALE : https://www. nashvillesymphony.org/ musicofqueen

FOR PARKING INFORMATION, CLICK HERE . The Nashville Symphony offers valet parking (through PMC Management) in front of Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Symphony Place for most events. The price is $27, credit card payment only. Valet service opens 90 minutes before showtime for all concerts.



ABOUT NASHVILLE SYMPHONY :

The GRAMMY® Award-winning Nashville Symphony has earned an international reputation for its innovative programming and its commitment to performing, recording and commissioning works by America’s leading composers. With more than 140 performances annually, the orchestra offers a broad range of classical, pops, jazz and family concerts, along with an extensive array of education and community engagement programs. The Nashville Symphony has released 40 internationally distributed recordings on Naxos, which have received 27 GRAMMY® nominations and 14 GRAMMY® Awards, making it one of the most active recording orchestras in the country. The orchestra has also released recordings on Decca, Deutsche Grammophon and New West Records.

In addition to support from Metro Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission, Nashville Symphony is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRP5534 awarded to the State of Tennessee by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Nashville Symphony is also supported in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

