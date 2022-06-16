Games Central

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAME OF THE WEEK

Title: Please Fix The RoadPlatform: PCGenre: PuzzlePrice: £7.19Age rating: TBC

Colourful, minimalistic puzzle game where you are, well, fixing roads!

Review by: Sharif Owadally

Please Fix The Road they said. Just connect the route, be it road, river, dirt track or some other material, to help the car, boat, and even the odd pink llama get to the finish flag. Easy. And so it seems, as you are taken through an easy-to-follow tutorial, learning how to use the array of tools given to you in the order you have to use them. But, as you progress through the 100+ levels, you find that this seemingly simple puzzle game presents you with some devious and tricky situations. The levels are made up of relaxing graphics that are easy on the eye, and soothing, calm background music. The transition between levels is particularly well-animated and surprisingly, very satisfying. Please Fix The Road is a fun, beautiful puzzle game, that is suitable for all gaming abilities.Skip to the end: Beautiful, relaxing puzzle game, that is easy to play but challenging as you progress.Score: 8/10

Title: Metal Max Xeno RebornPlatform: Nintendo Switch, PS4Genre: RoleplayingPrice: £32.96Age rating: PEG12

The end of the world makes for a gamer’s playground

Review by: Louise Irwin

A quite popular import for some time, Metal Max Xeno Reborn now has a localised version for the Switch and results are mixed. This squad based non-linear adventure is pretty good fun with some nicely-rendered characters and a pleasingly bleak post-apocalyptic setting, however, some of the translations are quite strange and the UI is a bit frustrating in places. It’s often quite unintuitive and there seem to be objects you can’t access. There are some glitches with enemy behaviour and lines of sight. However, once you get the hang of things, it’s quite engaging and weird enough to keep me interested.Skip to the end: Some flaws and hitches but still worth a go.Score: 6/10

Title: Dadish 3Platform: PC, Xbox One/X|S, Playstation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, iOSGenre: AdventurePrice: Free-£8, depending on platformAge rating: PEGI3

A vegetable-themed romp with a lot of heart

Review by: Jess Glass

On the surface, Dadish 3 is exactly what it says on the tin – a game about a dad who happens to be a radish. Travelling through a number of themed levels, the game’s pixelated hero has to avoid a range of junk-food-themed enemies to save his children, also radishes, from being turned into vegetable soup. The game is a challenge early on, but even from the first level, it is charming enough to get you to persevere. What elevates Dadish 3 from the average 2D platformer is the third wall breaking humour sprinkled throughout, though the pixelated graphics and soundtrack are also a bonus.Skip to the end: A challenging but humorous adventure well worth your time.Rating: 8/10

Title: Fall GuysPlatform: PC, Xbox One, X|S, Playstation 4/5, Nintendo SwitchGenre: Battle RoyalePrice: £15.99, free to play from June 21Age rating: PEGI3

A sugary battle royale for all

Review by: Imy Brighty-Potts

Battling around obstacle courses in the sky, the brightly-coloured, costumed jellybean characters in Fall Guys can only do a few things – run, jump, grab and (unsurprisingly) fall. In this rainbow-coloured, extreme version of Total Wipeout, sixty players race to the finish line in a series of themed levels to avoid elimination – whether it be slipping and sliding through a winter wonderland or avoiding gigantic falling fruit while running up a hill. Everything about the game, from the innovative level design to the way the beans waddle and jump, is a sugary delight. Free to play on more platforms from June 21, everyone should have the chance to get stuck in the slime.Skip to the end: Easy to grasp but difficult to master, Fall Guys is hours of fun for all ages.Score: 7/10

GAME CHART1. Mario Strikers: Battle League Football2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga3. Horizon: Forbidden West4. The Quarry5. Nintendo Switch Sports6. Kirby and the Forgotten Land7. Fifa 228. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe9. Pokemon Legends: Arceus10. MinecraftUkie Games Charts ©, compiled by GfK

