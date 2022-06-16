Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Claiborne, Clarke, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rankin The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rankin County in central Mississippi * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 525 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fannin, or near Brandon, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Pearl, Brandon, Flowood, Richland, Monterey and Fannin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
