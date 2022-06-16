ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Teens fatally shot in targeted home invasion: East Hartford police

By Kent Pierce, Jenn Brink, Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eUBuO_0gCS9TcY00

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two teens were shot and killed in a targeted home invasion on Graham Road in East Hartford, police said.

The teens, a 16-year-old boy from Hartford and a 15-year-old boy from Meriden, were taken to St. Francis Hospital, where police said they were pronounced dead. Police have not yet released the names of the teens.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired at 87 Graham Rd., near Brewer Street, just before midnight Wednesday. A neighbor called 911 after hearing four or five gunshots from the house, police said.

According to police, the two teens forced their way into a home and attacked the homeowner who then used his registered gun to defend himself. The homeowner is cooperating with authorities, police said, and no charges have been filed.

“It appears to be a case of self-defense at this time, where the homeowner who is the legal owner of the firearm returned fire after being attacked in his home,” said Officer Mark Caruso.

Man ran across I-84, stole construction worker’s truck, rammed cruisers: state police

The boys were former Hartford Public School students, according to the district.

“On Thursday, June 16, 2022, we were informed of the deaths of two former Hartford Public School students. This is an unfortunate and tragic incident, and we are deeply saddened by the loss of members of our Hartford Public Schools community. We are prepared to provide proper support and resources for students and staff affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with our former students’ families, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

– Julia Skrobak, Hartford Public Schools’ Assistant Director of Communications and Marketing

Several people in the neighborhood heard the unsettling sound of gunfire.

“Last night, we were watching TV at about 11:30, and we heard three gunshots,” Hector Quintana said. “We came downstairs…and the police were there real quick.”

Quintana said he was not surprised that there was a disturbance at the house. Several neighbors told News 8 that there was a lot of activity there, sometimes involving police.

“As a matter of fact, that house, police go there all the time,” neighbor Randy Longman said. “They’re looking in there all the time.”

Mark Masse, who owns several properties in the neighborhood described the area as quiet.

“This is usually uncharacteristic of this neighborhood,” Masse said. “It’s very peaceful. I have a lot of good relationships with a lot of people who live here.”

Police said this was not a random home invasion, as there was some connection between the man and the teens before the shooting.

Officer Marc Caruso would not comment about any disturbances in the past.

East Hartford police said they are still investigating what led up to the home invasion and the possibility of others involved. There does not appear to be any danger to the public, Caruso said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Detective Dan Ortiz at (860) 289-9134 or call the department’s anonymous tip line at (860) 289-9134.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Family of woman killed in Hartford fire wants investigation

POLICE FOOTAGE: New Haven officials release footage of suspect injured in police custody. WARNING: Footage may be disturbing to some viewers. Officials released footage of when a man was seriously hurt in New Haven police custody. Updated: 6 hours ago. 2-year-old flown to the hospital after being shot in Waterbury.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man shot in Hartford’s Asylum Hill neighborhood

HARTFORD — A man in his 30s was shot near a home in the Asylum Hill neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to police. Police were called to Townley Street just after 5 p.m. Tuesday for the reported shooting. At the scene, police found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a news release.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Waterbury 2-Year-Old Boy Shot, Police Say

A 2-year-old Connecticut boy has been shot and airlifted to a hospital. The incident took place in New Haven County in Waterbury around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 21. Waterbury officers responded to Waterbury Hospital after being notified by hospital staff that a juvenile gunshot victim had been brought into the emergency room, said Lt. Ryan Bessette.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford man shot, injured outside nightclub

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police said they are investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning outside of a nightclub. Just after 1:30 a.m., police said they received a call about someone suffering from gunshot wounds on Newfield Avenue, right outside of the Dreams Night Club. The victim is a man believed by […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Homicides#Violent Crime#St Francis Hospital#Hartford Public Schools
WTNH

Police investigate “untimely death” of Oxford man

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Oxford Resident Troopers and other emergency services responded to an untimely death on Sunday night. Officers said they received a call just before midnight and responded to a home on Pawnee Road, with reports of a man in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, the man was dead at the scene. The State […]
OXFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

GRAPHIC: Video shows when suspect got hurt in New Haven police custody

POLICE FOOTAGE: New Haven officials release footage of suspect injured in police custody. WARNING: Footage may be disturbing to some viewers. Officials released footage of when a man was seriously hurt in New Haven police custody. Updated: 6 hours ago. 2-year-old flown to the hospital after being shot in Waterbury.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

VIDEO: Bristol police investigating ‘street takeover’ incident

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating a “street takeover” where several hundreds of cars blocked off an intersection on June 17. Police said on June 17, officers were detailed to the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Stafford Avenue for the report of several hundred cars blocking off the intersection. Bristol police said a […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Two people targeted in Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting that took place near the area of Sandy Lane on Tuesday night. Officials said they received the initial 911 call reporting gunshots around 11:30 p.m. When arriving on the scene, a resident on Boswell Avenue and several people near Sandy Lane confirmed gunshots had recently […]
NECN

2-Year-Old Taken to Hospital After Being Shot in Waterbury, Conn.

A 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with injuries after being shot in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon. Police said the child was brought to Waterbury Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach at about 1:35 p.m. He is considered to be in stable condition and was transported by Lifestar...
WTNH

Massachusetts man arrested in Newington robbery

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Massachusetts man was arrested in connection to a robbery in Newington on Wednesday, police said. The Newington Police Department was alerted of the incident after 1 a.m. from a worker at a neighboring business who heard sounds of power tools being used on the property of Prime Storage at 350 […]
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Suspects steal $15K worth of narcotics from Milford Rite Aid: police

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of men stole approximately $15,000 worth of narcotics from a Rite Aid pharmacy in Milford on Tuesday, according to police. The Milford Police Department said three suspects arrived at the Rite Aid around 4:30 p.m. at 1360 Boston Post Rd. and jumped over the drop-off pharmacy counter. An employee […]
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspect seriously hurt while in New Haven police custody

COVID vaccines available for children under 5, a suspect seriously hurt in custody, help for growing gas prices, a new podcast for moms!. NEWS CONFERENCE: CT’s senior senator wants immediate recall of infant rockers. Updated: 1 hour ago. Sen. Richard Blumenthal scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. on...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police located man accused of Norwich hit-and-run

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police located a man suspected of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene. On June 18 around noon, officers responded to Boswell Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car. It was later learned that a man driving a Buick Lacrosse struck a pedestrian and fled the […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

WTNH

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy