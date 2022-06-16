Teens fatally shot in targeted home invasion: East Hartford police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two teens were shot and killed in a targeted home invasion on Graham Road in East Hartford, police said.

The teens, a 16-year-old boy from Hartford and a 15-year-old boy from Meriden, were taken to St. Francis Hospital, where police said they were pronounced dead. Police have not yet released the names of the teens.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired at 87 Graham Rd., near Brewer Street, just before midnight Wednesday. A neighbor called 911 after hearing four or five gunshots from the house, police said.

According to police, the two teens forced their way into a home and attacked the homeowner who then used his registered gun to defend himself. The homeowner is cooperating with authorities, police said, and no charges have been filed.

“It appears to be a case of self-defense at this time, where the homeowner who is the legal owner of the firearm returned fire after being attacked in his home,” said Officer Mark Caruso.

The boys were former Hartford Public School students, according to the district.

“On Thursday, June 16, 2022, we were informed of the deaths of two former Hartford Public School students. This is an unfortunate and tragic incident, and we are deeply saddened by the loss of members of our Hartford Public Schools community. We are prepared to provide proper support and resources for students and staff affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with our former students’ families, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.” – Julia Skrobak, Hartford Public Schools’ Assistant Director of Communications and Marketing

Several people in the neighborhood heard the unsettling sound of gunfire.

“Last night, we were watching TV at about 11:30, and we heard three gunshots,” Hector Quintana said. “We came downstairs…and the police were there real quick.”

Quintana said he was not surprised that there was a disturbance at the house. Several neighbors told News 8 that there was a lot of activity there, sometimes involving police.

“As a matter of fact, that house, police go there all the time,” neighbor Randy Longman said. “They’re looking in there all the time.”

Mark Masse, who owns several properties in the neighborhood described the area as quiet.

“This is usually uncharacteristic of this neighborhood,” Masse said. “It’s very peaceful. I have a lot of good relationships with a lot of people who live here.”

Police said this was not a random home invasion, as there was some connection between the man and the teens before the shooting.

Officer Marc Caruso would not comment about any disturbances in the past.

East Hartford police said they are still investigating what led up to the home invasion and the possibility of others involved. There does not appear to be any danger to the public, Caruso said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Detective Dan Ortiz at (860) 289-9134 or call the department’s anonymous tip line at (860) 289-9134.

