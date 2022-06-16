ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Firts Time in History Sandy Springs Hosts The City’s Juneteenth Celebration

By Atlanta Tribune
atlantatribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandy Springs’ Residents Come Together To Host The City’s First Juneteenth Celebration. This is our Independence Day, a day worthy of celebrating Black Culture, Black Business, Black Community, and of course our Black fathers,” said the Sandy Springs’ Juneteenth Celebration Committee. For the first time...

Comments / 0

