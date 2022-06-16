Hospice of Lenawee celebrating its 40th anniversary next week

ADRIAN — Hospice of Lenawee will be celebrating its 40th anniversary next week as well as commemorating 10 years of operations at its eight-bed Hospice Home.

The Lenawee County Commission proclaimed June 20-25 “Hospice of Lenawee Week” during its regular meeting June 8.

As part of the celebration, Hospice of Lenawee will be hosting an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. June 23 at its campus at 1903 Wolf Creek Highway, Adrian, where appetizers and beverages will be served. It is a free event for adults and children of all ages. There will be a free shuttle service to the event from the Lenawee Christian School east parking lot.

The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a journey walk around the campus and continue with a presentation, which will include a reading of the county commission’s proclamation. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a butterfly release. Butterflies can be purchased for $40 to honor a loved one who has died.

“If you want to come and release your own butterfly, we can get some that are individually packaged so you can release your own. If you can’t be there, they can be part of the mass release,” Hospice of Lenawee development director Heather Perez said.

Perez worked with the Lenawee Conservation League in making sure that Hospice had the right type of butterfly to release, one that is native to this area.

“We are going to be releasing painted lady butterflies. These little butterflies have quite the personality. I don’t know if you can say that about a butterfly, but we did a mock release with them and they do just like to hang out on your fingers for a while and take their time getting going, launching,” Perez said. “What they do is they’ll put them on ice to kind of keep them dormant and just take them off about 20 minutes prior to make sure they’re kind of waking up and everything and then they’ll wake up.

"We have some butterfly bushes that are planted around our campus at our Hospice Home and around our administrative building. So we hope they’ll hang out, but they are native to the area. Our hope is that they will go and continue to thrive and also start that whole lifecycle over again.”

To purchase a butterfly, go to the organization’s website at hospiceoflenawee.org or call 517-263-2323.

Other sponsorship opportunities are available.

“We have a lot of different levels. Our diamond sponsor is Old National Bank. They’ve supported us for many years and have been just wonderful. We also have a lot of sponsors at the other tiers,” Perez said.

To become a sponsor, contact Perez at 517-442-6553.

“Another thing that’s special is the Kapnick (Doug and Mary Kapnick of Kapnick Insurance Group) family. Three generations of the Kapnick family have come together to do a match for us for, raising money as well. So people can give $5 or $5,000 and that will be matched by the Kapnick family.”

To contribute to the Kapnick match, send a text Hol40th to 243725.

All proceeds go to benefit Hospice of Lenawee and its free community bereavement program, which serves anyone in the community regardless of whether their loved one was a Hospice of Lenawee patient.

