A look back at the top high school sports stories from the 2021-22 seaseon

It was another successful sports season in Lenawee County this year with four programs winning state championships

Here are a look at some of the top stories from the 2021-22 school year.

No. 1 Hudson wins three state titles

It was a great year to be a Tiger.

It all began in the fall when Hudson steamrolled Ithaca to begin a journey to a 14-0 season with a Division 8 state title, the first since 2010.

Many of the football players then transitioned to the wrestling team where the Tigers reclaimed the team state championship for the first time since 2019.

The cheer team continued its dominance as well, winning a third-straight Division 4 championship and the fourth title in the last five years.

While the Tigers didn't win a spring state title, it was still a great season as the baseball team won a district title and took second in the LCAA while the softball team advanced to the district final.

No. 2 Lenawee Christian football rolls again

Lenawee Christian continued to thrive in the 8-man football division as it rolled to back-to-back Division 1 8-man state titles.

The Cougars went 13-0, giving them a record of 24-0 in 8-man, while beating each time by at least two scores.

No. 3 Clinton's Madalyn Freitas breaks scoring records

The Clinton senior put the finishing touches on the best high school soccer career in Lenawee County history.

Freitas became only the second person in MHSAA history to net 70 goals in a single-season, breaking her own county single-season goals record by seven.

The former Tecumseh, turned Clinton standout finished up with 195 career goals, putting her fifth all-time in MHSAA history.

No. 4 Lenawee Christian girls basketball makes it to MSU

The LCS girls basketball team has been a flagship program for the county for some time now, winning state titles in 2018 and 2019 with the likes of All-State sisters, Bree and Dani Salenbien.

With both Salenbien sisters now off playing at the next level, the Cougars had some questions and answered them by having another successful season and winning district and regional titles before falling in the Division 4 state semifinal at Michigan State.

No. 5 Hubbard wins regional title in final season

A regional championship had long eluded Rhonda Hubbard during her 31 year volleyball coaching career.

She announced the 2021 season would be her last on the bench prior to the start of the year and she went out with a bang.

The Wildcats, led by a strong group of seniors, claimed a district and, finally, a regional title for Onsted and Hubbard.

No. 6 Tecumseh boys basketball enjoys turnaround season

For years, the Tecumseh boys basketball has been down as the team has gone decades without a double-digit win season let alone a winning season.

It all changed this year as the team hit step after step, going 15-6 and winning the Southeastern Conference White Division title.

No. 7 Britton Deerfield baseball breaks through

The Patriots senior class has had some great moments through the years in football and basketball with both reaching district finals, but came away empty handed whether it was a loss or COVID ending a season.

Finally, BD was able to claim an MHSAA title in baseball, despite starting 1-11. The Patriots rallied in their season claiming both a district and regional title for the first time since 2014.

No. 8 Clinton baseball gets hot in MHSAA tournament

The Redwolves had a strong regular season, holding a ranking in the MHSBCA poll nearly the entire season.

Clinton finished near the top of a strong LCAA conference, but in the MHSAA hit another level.

The Redwolves won their first district title since 2014, defeated Jackson Lumen Christi on the road in the regional semifinal and claimed their first regional title when it beat rival Hudson in the final at Adrian College.

No. 9 Addison softball bounces back

At the time of the Panthers dominating district wins, nobody really knew when the last time Addison softball won a title.

The answer is now 2022 as the Panthers, who hadn't won double-digit wins in many years, claimed the title with a pair of blowout wins on their home field.

The answer, prior to 2022, was 2005.

No. 10 22 school records broken in track and field

It seemed like every week a new school record was being broken at one of the Lenawee County programs.

In fact, 11 schools had at least one record fall as track and field athletes this year re-wrote the record books with 22 records being broken.

The Tecumseh girls broke the 4x200 while Jordyn Wright broke the pole vault record, Chesney Wilke broke the 800 and Dakota Schlorf broke the 100. Gavin Chenevey broke the school's 200 record.

Morenci's Neili Pike broke the 800 record while the girls 4x400 and 4x800 broke records and Trey Nieman broke the boys discus record.

Britton Deerfield's Steven Martin broke the pole vault record again and again while Nick Wayne broke the discus record and Claire Molnar broke the girls long jump mark.

Blissfield's Annabelle Smith already had the long jump record and didn't up her mark there, but she did break the 100 and 200 records.

Adrian's boys 4x800 team broke a decades old record at the state meet while the Addison girls broke the 4x200 mark for the Panthers.

Hudson's Steven Valdez and Lenawee Christian's Elliott Addleman broke long jump records. The Tigers also had Emily Czeiszperger break the pole vault record.

Madison's Sean DeLeon broke the boys intermediate hurdles record.

Onsted's Kara Terakedis claimed the 1,600 record.

Sand Creek's Emily Carbajal broke the discus mark.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: A look back at the top high school sports stories from the 2021-22 seaseon