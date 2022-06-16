ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

When county commissioners act like little children

By Doug Spade and Mike Clement
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qb0ki_0gCS6hZ700

We’ve about had it with little children. There we were, out for a brisk walk in this week’s sweltering 100-degree heat — since the dew point was a comfy 78 we weren’t even breaking a sweat — and minding our own business when out of nowhere a whole bunch of them came tearing around the corner lickety-split, barreled full-tilt into us, and knocked us for a loop before taking off with nary a “sorry” or “you OK?” and vanishing faster than toilet paper in a pandemic. Talk about rude.

They didn’t even offer us a glass of lemonade.

That’s the trouble with kids these days. Oh, sure, even 10-month-olds can easily navigate iPhones, iPads, the TV remote control, and the garage door opener while simultaneously cooking 7-course meals and painting the latest Sistine Chapel masterpiece. But when it comes to being on their best behavior, they’re totally out to lunch. Why, in Switzerland the first thing they do when they wake up on Dec. 25 is start running around the Christmas tree, yanking and pulling on the branches until they’ve broken every single one. That’s what Tommy Smothers said.

So it’s gotta be true.

The good news is that overseas, kids tend to outgrow antics like these. But stateside, they seem to keep on going and going — long after reaching the age of majority. And if they’re not out smashing pumpkins or $12,000 statues, they’re focused on other equally disruptive shenanigans. Like blaming former campaign consultants for the fraudulent signatures that appeared on their nominating petitions.

Or defunding the local economic development organization for not immediately hopping aboard the Project Phoenix bandwagon.

More: Lenawee County shelves Project Phoenix proposal

Never mind that Lenawee Now was actively involved in landing the new $12.3 million battery polymer production project that will create more than 110 jobs and support advancements in the electric vehicle industry. Nor that it’s launched collaborative efforts to address talent gaps in local manufacturing sectors, been equally as focused on job retention as on attracting new developments, and quick to provide one-on-one assistance to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic. All of that counts for naught when the board of directors won’t accept at face value the rosy financial predictions project backers are bandying about and insists they be independently verified before they’ll support it. How dare they!

Such brazen insolence must be severely punished.

Thus, moments after learning last week that Project Phoenix was being shelved, six Lenawee County commissioners immediately meted out their retribution by pulling the plug on Lenawee Now’s third quarter funding allocation. And just like that, some $37,000 disappeared faster than David Copperfield’s Lear jet. Guess that’ll learn ’em. When you mess with the county, paybacks are you know what.

Not so fast.

Admittedly, the county is under no obligation to channel dollars Lenawee Now’s way. But pulling the plug midstream after $150,000 had already been budgeted for that purpose — and when there’s no sudden financial shortfall necessitating the need for immediate budget cuts — is sheer pettiness. Not to mention that those who prod the sleeping tiger may be in for their own rude awakening.

At the ballot box.

Since all the commissioners are up for re-election this year, the defunding vote creates a major point of difference for any candidate willing to run with it. And with four of those who deep-sixed the allocation already facing opposition in August or November and anyone wanting to run as a nonpartisan candidate — they’d automatically advance to the fall ballot — still having five weeks to file — what mood is the electorate in? Stay the course?

Or little children, why don’t you go bye-bye.

Talk Back with Doug Spade and Mike Clement is heard every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon Eastern Time on Buzz 102.5 FM and online at www.dougspade.com and www.lenconnect.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: When county commissioners act like little children

Comments / 2

Related
WTOL 11

20 minute Dundee, Michigan fireworks show over in half a minute

DUNDEE, Mich. — People who headed out to the Dundee Mayfly Music Festival at Wolverine Park on Friday night showed up for an exciting fireworks show. And that’s exactly what they got. However, instead of 20 minutes worth of high-flying, multi-colored, explosiony fun the show began and ended...
DUNDEE, MI
sent-trib.com

Eminent domain discussion continues in Walbridge

WALBRIDGE — A local artist said he has been undermined by village officials, who may be pursuing eminent domain to obtain a downtown property. But Mayor Ed Kolanko said the best purpose for 102 Main St. is parking for the library, VFW post and businesses. At Wednesday’s council meeting,...
WALBRIDGE, OH
wlen.com

Father “Harold” Paul Ruddy Passes at the Age of 99

Hudson, MI – A pastor at several area churches, Reverend ‘Harold’ Paul Ruddy, passed away earlier this week at the age of 99. He was ordained a priest in 1964. In 1976 he became the associate pastor at St. John Parish in Jackson. In 1981 he was appointed pastor of St. Alexis in Ypsilanti. 1988 brought him as pastor to Sacred Heart Parish in Hudson.
HUDSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lenawee County, MI
Government
Lenawee County, MI
Society
County
Lenawee County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
13abc.com

$41 million in brownfield projects slated for Toledo, Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine released the list of Brownfield Development Grants Friday. The City of Toledo and Lucas County were successfully chosen for nine projects. The Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program is a new program by the Ohio Department of Development that began in late 2021. The Ohio...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon gets Michigan Chamber of Commerce's endorsement in GOP primary

Lansing — The Michigan Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday it's endorsing conservative commentator and businesswoman Tudor Dixon in the Republican primary race for governor. The chamber's decision provided another prominent backer for Dixon, a first-time candidate from Norton Shores, who's also supported by west Michigan's DeVos family and Right...
MICHIGAN STATE
13abc.com

Courts finding new judge to hear Toledo City Council bribery case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several former Toledo City Council Members facing charges for allegedly accepting bribes while in office had a court appearance Friday. Gary Johnson, Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley, and Larry Sykes are facing charges in the case. Their lawyers appeared for a video pretrial conference. The courts began...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Copperfield
WILX-TV

‘I just signed your death warrant’ -- Nassar loses final appeal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the Michigan Supreme Court rejected the final appeal from Larry Nassar. “I just signed your death warrant,” Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said of Nassar’s 40-year sentence. Nassar’s attorneys argued that he deserved a new hearing after being treated “unfairly” by Aquilina, after...
13abc.com

Holland Strawberry Festival happening this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Holland Strawberry Festival is going on this weekend. The festival will feature its two big annual events, the parade and the Strawberry Festival Bake Off. According to organizers, the parade will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. with theme of “Hometown Pride”. You can...
HOLLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Phoenix#Remote Control
100.7 WITL

Do You Know How Many Indian Tribes Call Michigan Home?

Unless you live near an active reservation, it's easy to forget that Michigan is home to more than 50,000 American Indians. That's less than half of 1% of the state's total population. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are a dozen federally recognized tribes in...
MICHIGAN STATE
13abc.com

Roundabout installation begins in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The installation of two roundabouts in Lucas County is set to begin next week. Starting on June 20, the Lucas County Engineer’s Office will be installing roundabouts at two intersections in Lucas County. Both intersections will be closed for 45 days and the projects will completed in the fall.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan GOP lawmakers want AG to investigate debunked claims in '2,000 mules'

A cohort of 17 Michigan House Republican lawmakers asked Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday to launch criminal investigations into Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, her staff and others in relation to inaccurate allegations of voter fraud raised in the discredited film "2,000 mules."  "As the top legal officer in the State of Michigan, you are tasked with the enforcement of our state’s laws. You have a statutory obligation to investigate reported violations of the law and we...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Switzerland
sent-trib.com

Firefly Nights will set BG a-glow again on Friday

After a rousing start, Firefly Nights flickered out during the pandemic. But the summer festival is back, making an even flashier return to downtown Bowling Green. “We’re set up to make a great comeback this Friday,” said Michelle Elson, director. The Firefly Nights committee has lined up live...
thevillagereporter.com

New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned To Fulton County

(PRESS RELEASE) FINDLAY, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Mike Ohlrich, of Liberty Center, has a new assignment in Fulton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2009 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Ohlrich most recently served in Lucas County. Officer...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Power loss pulls people together in Putnam County

OTTAWA — Severe storms Monday night left many residents in Putnam County without power, a problem compounded by record-setting temperatures soaring past 90 degrees that triggered a region-wide Excessive Heat Warning from the National Weather Service. Wednesday’s high of 98 degrees eclipsed Ottawa’s previous record temperature of 95 degrees for the date, set back in 1967, according to AccuWeather. Organizations across the county scrambled to take care of affected residents who needed to beat the heat.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy