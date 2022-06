STAMFORD — When teachers and staff at Rogers International School conduct lockdown drills, one of the basic rules they follow is “no one in, no one out.”. Which is why some school employees remain upset at Superintendent Tamu Lucero — who happened to be at Rogers last week during a real lockdown — for telling students they could enter the building before the lockdown had been lifted.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO