Drake, one of the world’s most prolific pop-rap stars, has surprise-released his seventh studio album, and it’s, er, a house record? At first glance, that might seem weird considering that the Canadian “6God” has been insistent in proving over the past decade that he’s one of the biggest and best rappers alive. But by utilising his endless experience as a melodic hitmaker and chart monster, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ has all the makings of a summer smasher: get your Pimm’s pitchers and back garden barbecues at the ready.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO