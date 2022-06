It seems the goodness of Goood Frikin’ Chicken has come to an end: the restaurant was noted as closed by local Twitter personality Burrito Justice on Thursday afternoon. Calls to the restaurant lead to a disconnected phone line; both Yelp and Google noted the restaurant as permanently closed. And although the website is still live, attempts to order one last chicken shawarma were directed to call the already-disconnected phone line. It’s unclear when the business shuttered, but Burrito Justice shared the sad news of Goood Frikin’ Chicken’s demise over Twitter with a few, well-chosen — and expressive — emojis to mark the sad occasion.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO