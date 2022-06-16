ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Commissioners approve spending COVID-19 rescue funds

By KAYE THORNBRUGH
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County will spend a little more than $27 million of a $32 million share of federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. At a special meeting Wednesday, Commissioners Leslie Duncan and Chris Fillios voted to approve the projects recommended by the Kootenai County ARPA Task...

cdapress.com

Bonner County Daily Bee

Fee increases cover county costs

SANDPOINT — The cost to file some documents in Bonner County is going up. Bonner County commissioners approved increasing filing fees for 87 documents in Titles 11, 12, and 14. The fee increases became effective immediately upon Wednesday’s approval. The application submitted by the Planning Department raises fees...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PUBLIC SAFETY: Idaho does it right

Here in Idaho — Coeur d'Alene — we do it right. When there is a forewarning of a riot, we come prepared. We all agree, Donald Trump is no "Ronald Reagan" when it comes to diplomacy, but when president, he had the savvy to act when it became obvious via news media that there would be protestors on Jan. 6. On Jan. 4 — he ordered 1,500 National Guard to protect the Capital — just in case.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

GOVERNMENT: Spending like it's free

The June 16 edition of the Press notes that, “Kootenai County will spend a little more than $27 million of a $32 million share of federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.”. Isn’t it shocking how high gas prices can be when money is free?. E.F. FRAZIER.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 18 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI MAGISTRATE DIVISION IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Merna Marie Crandall, Deceased. Case No. CV28-21-8061 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address of her attorney, Muriel M. Burke-Love, and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 27 day of May 2022. /S/ MARGARET COE 410 E Mullan Ave Post Falls, ID 83854 (208) 660-7795 CDA LEGAL 8889 AD#538924 JUNE 4, 11, 18, 2022.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Kootenai County, ID
Kootenai County, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Kootenai County, ID
Kootenai County, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

As valuations soar, property taxes may not

COEUR d’ALENE — After seeing their property valuations jump in a single year, many Kootenai County residents are concerned that their property taxes will skyrocket similarly. But they shouldn’t panic just yet. “It’s probably more than anybody wants, including myself,” said Kootenai County Treasurer Steve Matheson. “But...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

More than a Band-Aid needed for Cd'A schools

Safety and security updates and a host of repairs are desperately needed across the Coeur d'Alene School District. The district has more than $25 million in deferred maintenance — projects and repairs that have been needed for some time. The average age of Coeur d'Alene public school facilities is...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho State Journal

PUSHBACK TO HATE: Four Idaho governors helped marginalize neo-Nazis

Four Idaho governors from two different parties made strong stands against hate group activity in Idaho a prominent feature of their terms in office, helping marginalize the Aryan Nations in the years that the neo-Nazi group was active in Idaho. That record provides a powerful precedent for how Idaho can counter the impact of hate groups, but it’s unclear if today’s state leadership will take the same approach. Gov. Brad...
IDAHO STATE
Leslie Duncan
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Ethics complaint against Spokane council president moves forward

(The Center Square) – An ethics complaint filed last month against Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs is moving forward, according to Assistant City Attorney Sam Faggiano. “The [Ethics] Commission is in the process of coordinating schedules for the next meeting on this matter, which could potentially decide the...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week: Summer sales — Cruising Ramsey in Coeur d’Alene

With drastic interest rate increases and economic uncertainty abound, the local real estate market is responding to potential market changes. North Idaho remains one of the more active regions in the entire country for home sales. As discussed last week, however, there have been a few noticeable adjustments. Unlike recent springs and summers, a larger number of price cuts have popped up in recent weeks, creating a few more opportunities for active buyers.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Huckleberries

Naomi Boutz had to do something when friend Jody suffered a random act of hatred. So, last week, the Vine & Olive restaurant owner gave away free wine and beer for any donation of food. Naomi told Huckleberries that her food drive helped her deal with the toxic negativity that...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
#Covid #Federal Funds #Juvenile Detention Center #Lion #Coeur #American
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC TRUSTEES: Who endorses this behavior?

What must a candidate do to receive endorsement from the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee (KCRCC)? Simply promise to perform their prescribed duties as a petulant spoiled brat. Witness the recent walk out by North Idaho College trustees Banducci and McKenzie from the June 13, 2022, president candidate interview. With KCRCC endorsed candidates winning elected positions in Kootenai County there is new meaning to the term political corruption. Even politicians in Chicago, from where I hail, would be appalled.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘This is not ok with us’: As North Idaho contractor intends to file for bankruptcy, former clients say they want their money back

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly a month after Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a settlement with North Idaho contractor Alex Welstad, Welstad’s former clients are still seeking justice. The AG’s office accused Welstad of taking more than $790,000 from his customers and that he violated the state Consumer Protection Act and Idaho Rules of Consumer Protection. Welstad denied these allegations and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
inlander.com

Are Washington state's anti-sprawl rules suffocating Spokane's ability to build housing?

Of all the proposed solutions to Spokane County's emergency shortage of houses, one is glaringly obvious: build more houses. That's exactly what Realtor Jack Kestell says he's been trying to do. He's representing the owners of an undeveloped piece of property in western Spokane County. Either by selling the land or developing it themselves, he says, the general hope is to build 325 single-family homes and 180 units of multifamily housing, along with a lot of dedicated retail and office space. Part of the property would be dedicated to the Cheney School District, Kestell says.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dean L. Stockton Sr., 89

Dean L. Stockton Sr., a Great Falls resident for 45 years, was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on June 24, 1932, and was the son of Roy and Clara Stockton of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Dean Stockton, also known as “Bud,” passed away of complications of Parkinson’s disease on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
inlander.com

Salmon are at the forefront of calls to remove the four Lower Snake River dams, but the conversation is beginning to also focus on tribal justice

In the spring, rivers used to be filled to the brim with salmon racing to the ocean, but now on some parts of the Snake River, salmon are a scarce sight. For decades, local leaders and advocates have been calling for the federal government to study the removal of the four Lower Snake River dams and the obstacles they've created for salmon. Recently, the conversation is becoming more urgent as tribes and environmental groups warn of the looming threat of extinction that could become a reality if action isn't taken soon.
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Spokane weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Spokane, WA metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended June 12, 2022. Originally published on zerodown.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SPOKANE, WA

