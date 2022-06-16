ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Standard-Times photographer's uniform now at Fort Taber-Fort Rodman Military Museum

By Linda Roy, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago

NEW BEDFORD — For 30 years Standard-Times readers got to see the SouthCoast from behind the lens of Edward Milton Silvia. In the 1950s and up through the 1980s Silvia captured a wide variety of images. From people like John F. Kennedy and Bozo the Clown to riots on Kempton Street or kids catching pollywogs at Buttonwood Park, Silvia's story-telling images amounted to over 100,000 photographs.

Before he joined the Standard-Times, Silvia was in the U.S. Army Air Force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K825T_0gCS3JgQ00

And now his military uniform and other items are on permanent display at the Fort Taber-Fort Rodman Military Museum .

“We usually turn away uniform donations, mostly because we have so many of them,” said Bill Niedzwiedz, president of the museum. However, given Silvia’s longtime career at the Standard-Times, and the other items donated with the uniform, Niedzwiedz gladly accepted the donation and got to work setting up a display.

He contacted Matthew Brouillette, the Veterans Service Officer in Dartmouth, to get copies of Silvia’s military records.

“He was instrumental in getting us the information,” Niedzwiedz said.

Silvia served during World War II from 1942 to 1946 according to his discharge papers. He was 27 years old when he signed up.

Neidzwiedz said there were no specific jobs for photographers in the military, so Silvia was assigned to the Signal Corps managing communications and information systems. He trained at Fort Monmouth in New Jersey. His discharge papers referred to him as a radio telegraph person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bS22Q_0gCS3JgQ00

Silvia spent his military career stateside, but Neidzwiedz wasn’t able to trace his exact whereabouts after he left training.

“Where he went from Fort Monmouth, we have no idea,” Neidzwiedz said. At one point Silvia was in Mississippi because one of the photographs among the items donated shows a young Silvia in his uniform standing beside a sign for the Jefferson Davis Shrine Beauvoir House in Biloxi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yrg64_0gCS3JgQ00

“He’s got all kinds of photos in here, but we don’t know if he took them or not,” Neidzwiedz said.

Among his awards and medals, Silvia received the American Campaign Medal World War II, the Good Conduct Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and the World War II Honorable Discharge Device.

How Silvia's uniform came to the museum

Silvia was the only child of Edward C. and Eva Huette Silvia. He married Alice E. Kubel, who predeceased him in 1990 at the age of 73. Silvia died in 2006 at the age of 90. They didn’t have any children.

Just how the uniform and photos were given to the military museum is an interesting story.

Silvia lived on John Street in New Bedford and was the neighbor of Jeannette Francis. When Silvia died having no heirs, he left his house to Francis.

“They painted together,” said Patricia Lecuyer, Francis’s niece.

Lecuyer said her aunt, now 94, had recently moved to a long-term care facility, and as her home was being emptied, Silvia’s uniform and the photos were found in a cedar closet.

“We didn’t want to throw it away,” Lecuyer said.

Lecuyer said some of his paintings were also in her aunt’s house.

“We found a relative on his wife’s side of the family,” she said, who will take the paintings. “It should go to family.”

Silvia’s photography days at the Standard-Times

“He was in his 50s and I was in my 20s, but I had trouble keeping up with him,” wrote the late Hank Seaman in a 2006 Standard-Times column following Silvia’s death. Seaman worked at the paper with Silvia. “I always called him one of the youngest men I knew because he had such a zest for life. He also had an iron will. If Milt wanted to do something, no force on earth would change his mind.”

Seaman said Silvia was also a wonderful painter and “played a mean saxophone.”

Silvia photographed under the name E. Milton Silvia, but he was known simply as “Milt” by those who worked with him.

The Digital Commonweath website said of Silvia, “A photojournalist extraordinaire, his love was the photo essay. When men were building the Braga Bridge in Fall River, he climbed to the top of the towering steel with his camera and shot the workers below. He documented immigrant families from the last days in their villages in the Azores, to their landings at Logan Airport and their emotional reunions with family members.”

Silvia was offered opportunities to work for bigger newspapers in New York and Boston, but he chose to stay in New Bedford. He was once quoted as saying, "My years at the Standard-Times were the best years of my life. I love the New Bedford area. Once you have the sea in you, it’s hard to let it go."

Download our app ! Standard-Times digital producer Linda Roy can be reached at lroy@s-t.com Follow her on Twitter at @LindaRoy_SCT . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times .

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Standard-Times photographer's uniform now at Fort Taber-Fort Rodman Military Museum

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Dozens searching Pawtuxet River for missing Warwick woman

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens of people were searching the Pawtuxet river Saturday afternoon to find a missing Warwick woman. 44-year-old Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16. Her truck was found abandoned at Kent Hospital days after. Kayakers, divers, and dozens of volunteers on foot searching for...
WARWICK, RI
therealdeal.com

Historic Cape Cod mansion lists for first time — at a record-breaking price

A Massachusetts mansion in North Chatham on Cape Cod is being offered for the first time in 80 years — at what would be a record-breaking price. Mansion Global is reporting the owners of the retreat, named High Scatterlee, are now seeking $16.9 million for the nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom, and two-half-bath home after initially offering it for $18.8 million back in March.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Government
State
New Jersey State
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
State
Mississippi State
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Entertainment
westobserver.com

Ever wonder why Mass. bridges are lit with different colors?

When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Jefferson Davis
WCVB

Car crashes into fishing charter business in Falmouth, Massachusetts

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Two people suffered injuries when a car crashed into a fishing charter building on Cape Cod early Saturday morning. Falmouth police said a Chevrolet Camaro traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into Patriot Party Boats at 227 Clinton Ave. shortly before 12:45 a.m. The...
FALMOUTH, MA
reportertoday.com

Army Corps to Remove Waterfront Abandoned Bridge

"I am pleased to announce a major development in my ongoing effort to transform a vital part of the East Providence Waterfront District. In September of 2019 I introduced a council ordinance seeking the removal of abandoned piers and the abandoned India Point Railroad Bridge. The ordinance received unanimous passage from the City Council. The India Point Railroad Bridge was a swing bridge which spanned the Seekonk River, connecting the City of Providence, Rhode Island at India Point to the City of East Providence at Watchemoket. It was last used in 1974. The original structure was a covered bridge built in 1835 for the Boston and Providence Railroad. After its closing, the United States Coast Guard eventually determined the bridge to be a navigational hazard. The City of Providence had ownership at one point but turned it over to the Federal Government. Many plans and years of discussion fell through and the rusting, dangerous remnants of this structure remained an eyesore and navigational hazard, keeping pleasure & business watercraft away from the East Providence side of the river.
newbedfordguide.com

Fairhaven Fire-EMS Department announces passing of retire Lt. Mike Barcellos

“It is with heavy hearts that the Fairhaven Fire-EMS and Fairhaven Firefighters Association, Local 1555 regret to announce the passing of retired Lieutenant Mike Barcellos after a courageous battle with occupational cancer. Mike began his career at Fairhaven Fire Department in 1979 and retired in 2008. He was a lifelong...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Uniform#Photography#Fort Monmouth#Museum#Southcoast#The U S Army Air Force#The Veterans Service#The Signal Corps
FUN 107

Dartmouth Officer Adopts Kitten After the Little Guy Was Found Inside Bumper

It always catches my attention when policemen go above and beyond the call of duty. Recently, I shared a story of one Massachusetts State Trooper who blocked off traffic to save a deer and its baby from danger. Now, I’ve come across the next heartwarming interaction, this time between a Dartmouth police officer and a stray kitten that was seeking refuge underneath his patrol car, leading the little kitten to find a new home and a new name.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

The Vault Music Hall & Pub in New Bedford Was More Than Just a Venue, It Was an Unforgettable Family

With the recent news of The Vault's closing, I can't help but think back on the good times. It's bittersweet, to say the least, and although I don't know why the downtown establishment closed down, at least I can reminisce. You see, The Vault Music Hall & Pub was more than just a venue. To me, it was family -- from the security crew to the bartenders, right down to the ownership. Howie Malowes and his team were always there to make me feel welcomed and catered to for any need I had while working a gig.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for role in violent southeastern Massachusetts drug ring

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that spanned across the District. Tony Goncalves, 24, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In October 2021, Goncalves pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone and marijuana and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base and marijuana.
BROCKTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimmers on Friday. The Department of Health said Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have unsafe levels of bacteria. In addition, the department said they will monitor and...
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Election 2022: Fox foregoes convention endorsement, NOW endorses Magaziner, GOP opposition to gun legislation, Ujifusa announces for state Senate

Joy Fox, among six Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination to run for U.S. House of Representatives in Rhode Island’s second district, is not seeking the party’s endorsement at its convention later this month. In a letter to the party’s executive committee, she encouraged the party,...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET GROUNDBREAKING – JUNE 17TH – 12:00 PM

Pawtucket Announces Groundbreaking for Fire Station 1. PAWTUCKET- The City of Pawtucket has announced a groundbreaking ceremony for the Pawtucket Fire Station 1, which will be renovated, located along West Avenue. The Station will support Engine 1 once completed and support response in that area of the city and city-wide.
PAWTUCKET, RI
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
907
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy