June 14, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Perhaps the impending pressure of what to get Dad on Father’s Day was simply too much to bear for 40-year-old Lompoc resident Joe Garcia Jr on the afternoon of June 11 th when he beat his father and then set him on fire; certainly the motivation for his alleged behavior that afternoon remains murky at this time.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO