Expanding citizen engagement and input

NOTICE TO CREDITORS IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI MAGISTRATE DIVISION IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Merna Marie Crandall, Deceased. Case No. CV28-21-8061 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address of her attorney, Muriel M. Burke-Love, and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 27 day of May 2022. /S/ MARGARET COE 410 E Mullan Ave Post Falls, ID 83854 (208) 660-7795 CDA LEGAL 8889 AD#538924 JUNE 4, 11, 18, 2022.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO