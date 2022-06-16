ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rathdrum, ID

Expanding citizen engagement and input

By DEVIN WEEKS
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Rathdrum is upping its transparency game. City officials have been working for a few months on updating Rathdrum's public hearing resolution to expand public comment time and opportunities so residents can be better informed about proposed, planned and pending projects. “We wanted to provide more information...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC TRUSTEES: Who endorses this behavior?

What must a candidate do to receive endorsement from the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee (KCRCC)? Simply promise to perform their prescribed duties as a petulant spoiled brat. Witness the recent walk out by North Idaho College trustees Banducci and McKenzie from the June 13, 2022, president candidate interview. With KCRCC endorsed candidates winning elected positions in Kootenai County there is new meaning to the term political corruption. Even politicians in Chicago, from where I hail, would be appalled.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Fee increases cover county costs

SANDPOINT — The cost to file some documents in Bonner County is going up. Bonner County commissioners approved increasing filing fees for 87 documents in Titles 11, 12, and 14. The fee increases became effective immediately upon Wednesday’s approval. The application submitted by the Planning Department raises fees...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Ethics complaint against Spokane council president moves forward

(The Center Square) – An ethics complaint filed last month against Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs is moving forward, according to Assistant City Attorney Sam Faggiano. “The [Ethics] Commission is in the process of coordinating schedules for the next meeting on this matter, which could potentially decide the...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

PUBLIC SAFETY: Idaho does it right

Here in Idaho — Coeur d'Alene — we do it right. When there is a forewarning of a riot, we come prepared. We all agree, Donald Trump is no "Ronald Reagan" when it comes to diplomacy, but when president, he had the savvy to act when it became obvious via news media that there would be protestors on Jan. 6. On Jan. 4 — he ordered 1,500 National Guard to protect the Capital — just in case.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Memo to the next NIC president

Our beloved North Idaho College is under construction. Please excuse the mess. As you’re seeing, job finalists, the buildings and grounds are in great shape. But there’s a political and ideological infestation that’s threatening the brain and bones of this fine institution, not unlike what’s happening across multiple levels around the country.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

More than a Band-Aid needed for Cd'A schools

Safety and security updates and a host of repairs are desperately needed across the Coeur d'Alene School District. The district has more than $25 million in deferred maintenance — projects and repairs that have been needed for some time. The average age of Coeur d'Alene public school facilities is...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A Library Foundation dedicating plaque to Emerson family

The Emerson family roots run deep in Coeur d’Alene, and they have touched the lives of many. A new plaque at Coeur d’Alene Public Library honors the Emersons’ many contributions to the community. The Coeur d’Alene Library Foundation will host a ceremony at 3:30 p.m., Friday, June...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

As valuations soar, property taxes may not

COEUR d’ALENE — After seeing their property valuations jump in a single year, many Kootenai County residents are concerned that their property taxes will skyrocket similarly. But they shouldn’t panic just yet. “It’s probably more than anybody wants, including myself,” said Kootenai County Treasurer Steve Matheson. “But...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Movers and Shakers

Disaster Response announces expansion into North Idaho. Disaster Response announced its expansion and the acquisition of its fifth facility, which is in Post Falls. The 12,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is located off Interstate 90. Disaster Response is a “full service” disaster-cleanup company offering both disaster mitigation and restoration services.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 18 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI MAGISTRATE DIVISION IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Merna Marie Crandall, Deceased. Case No. CV28-21-8061 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address of her attorney, Muriel M. Burke-Love, and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 27 day of May 2022. /S/ MARGARET COE 410 E Mullan Ave Post Falls, ID 83854 (208) 660-7795 CDA LEGAL 8889 AD#538924 JUNE 4, 11, 18, 2022.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

GOVERNMENT: Spending like it's free

The June 16 edition of the Press notes that, “Kootenai County will spend a little more than $27 million of a $32 million share of federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.”. Isn’t it shocking how high gas prices can be when money is free?. E.F. FRAZIER.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

PUSHBACK TO HATE: Four Idaho governors helped marginalize neo-Nazis

Four Idaho governors from two different parties made strong stands against hate group activity in Idaho a prominent feature of their terms in office, helping marginalize the Aryan Nations in the years that the neo-Nazi group was active in Idaho. That record provides a powerful precedent for how Idaho can counter the impact of hate groups, but it’s unclear if today’s state leadership will take the same approach. Gov. Brad...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

On the rise

The site is fenced and blocked off for construction of the 18-story Thomas George building in the northeast corner of Front Avenue and Third Street. Demolition of the former bank facilities starts this week, and excavation and shoring for the below-ground parking area should begin mid-summer. Construction will start mid-summer for about 20 months with a March 2024 completion date.
POST FALLS, ID
inlander.com

Are Washington state's anti-sprawl rules suffocating Spokane's ability to build housing?

Of all the proposed solutions to Spokane County's emergency shortage of houses, one is glaringly obvious: build more houses. That's exactly what Realtor Jack Kestell says he's been trying to do. He's representing the owners of an undeveloped piece of property in western Spokane County. Either by selling the land or developing it themselves, he says, the general hope is to build 325 single-family homes and 180 units of multifamily housing, along with a lot of dedicated retail and office space. Part of the property would be dedicated to the Cheney School District, Kestell says.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Milestone Announcements

Happy 99th Birthday Mrs. Ethel Sertich on June 21, 2022, or as we like to call her, Ma'am! You are the Matriarch of our family and lead by example. After a 40-year career as a Registered Nurse, you retired and signed up to volunteer at Hospice for 30 years. We...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

CDA PD: Great job

I have been quick in the past to send in critical letters to the editor so I would be remiss if I failed to commend the City Police for doing an excellent job in regard to promptly arresting the 31 members of the Patriot Front and averting a riot by people so insecure about their own sexuality that they have to prove themselves with toxic masculinity by acts of violence toward people who are different.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane to lock up all fire hydrants

(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane, Washington, is locking all 7,500 fire hydrants as a precaution to prevent a repeat of the backflow incident in 2019 that occurred when a hydroseed company tapped a hydrant to get more water for operations. During that time, some of the affected...
SPOKANE, WA

