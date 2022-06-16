ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

The state of hospitals post COVID-19

By JON NESS/Guest Opinion
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone was searching for information. Kootenai Health and Panhandle Health District found the community looking to us for trusted information. Our teams took that responsibility seriously and we produced hundreds of articles, myth vs. fact documents, informational videos, presentations and interviews with...

cdapress.com

Comments / 3

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

GOVERNMENT: Spending like it's free

The June 16 edition of the Press notes that, “Kootenai County will spend a little more than $27 million of a $32 million share of federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.”. Isn’t it shocking how high gas prices can be when money is free?. E.F. FRAZIER.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
County
Kootenai County, ID
Local
Idaho Health
Kootenai County, ID
Health
Kootenai County, ID
Coronavirus
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 18 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI MAGISTRATE DIVISION IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Merna Marie Crandall, Deceased. Case No. CV28-21-8061 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address of her attorney, Muriel M. Burke-Love, and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 27 day of May 2022. /S/ MARGARET COE 410 E Mullan Ave Post Falls, ID 83854 (208) 660-7795 CDA LEGAL 8889 AD#538924 JUNE 4, 11, 18, 2022.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

More than a Band-Aid needed for Cd'A schools

Safety and security updates and a host of repairs are desperately needed across the Coeur d'Alene School District. The district has more than $25 million in deferred maintenance — projects and repairs that have been needed for some time. The average age of Coeur d'Alene public school facilities is...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Movers and Shakers

Disaster Response announces expansion into North Idaho. Disaster Response announced its expansion and the acquisition of its fifth facility, which is in Post Falls. The 12,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is located off Interstate 90. Disaster Response is a “full service” disaster-cleanup company offering both disaster mitigation and restoration services.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PUBLIC SAFETY: Idaho does it right

Here in Idaho — Coeur d'Alene — we do it right. When there is a forewarning of a riot, we come prepared. We all agree, Donald Trump is no "Ronald Reagan" when it comes to diplomacy, but when president, he had the savvy to act when it became obvious via news media that there would be protestors on Jan. 6. On Jan. 4 — he ordered 1,500 National Guard to protect the Capital — just in case.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid 19#Kootenai Health#Panhandle Health District#Kaufman Hall
Idaho State Journal

PUSHBACK TO HATE: Four Idaho governors helped marginalize neo-Nazis

Four Idaho governors from two different parties made strong stands against hate group activity in Idaho a prominent feature of their terms in office, helping marginalize the Aryan Nations in the years that the neo-Nazi group was active in Idaho. That record provides a powerful precedent for how Idaho can counter the impact of hate groups, but it’s unclear if today’s state leadership will take the same approach. Gov. Brad...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week: Summer sales — Cruising Ramsey in Coeur d’Alene

With drastic interest rate increases and economic uncertainty abound, the local real estate market is responding to potential market changes. North Idaho remains one of the more active regions in the entire country for home sales. As discussed last week, however, there have been a few noticeable adjustments. Unlike recent springs and summers, a larger number of price cuts have popped up in recent weeks, creating a few more opportunities for active buyers.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dean L. Stockton Sr., 89

Dean L. Stockton Sr., a Great Falls resident for 45 years, was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on June 24, 1932, and was the son of Roy and Clara Stockton of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Dean Stockton, also known as “Bud,” passed away of complications of Parkinson’s disease on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Coeur d'Alene Press

Huckleberries

Naomi Boutz had to do something when friend Jody suffered a random act of hatred. So, last week, the Vine & Olive restaurant owner gave away free wine and beer for any donation of food. Naomi told Huckleberries that her food drive helped her deal with the toxic negativity that...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
inlander.com

Are Washington state's anti-sprawl rules suffocating Spokane's ability to build housing?

Of all the proposed solutions to Spokane County's emergency shortage of houses, one is glaringly obvious: build more houses. That's exactly what Realtor Jack Kestell says he's been trying to do. He's representing the owners of an undeveloped piece of property in western Spokane County. Either by selling the land or developing it themselves, he says, the general hope is to build 325 single-family homes and 180 units of multifamily housing, along with a lot of dedicated retail and office space. Part of the property would be dedicated to the Cheney School District, Kestell says.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Child struck by car in Worley

A 7-year-old girl was injured Friday morning when she was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk in Worley. Idaho State Police personnel are investigating the incident in which a Subaru Forester driven by an 81-year-old woman from Fernwood struck the child. The collision occurred at the intersection of...
WORLEY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘This is not ok with us’: As North Idaho contractor intends to file for bankruptcy, former clients say they want their money back

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly a month after Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a settlement with North Idaho contractor Alex Welstad, Welstad’s former clients are still seeking justice. The AG’s office accused Welstad of taking more than $790,000 from his customers and that he violated the state Consumer Protection Act and Idaho Rules of Consumer Protection. Welstad denied these allegations and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: One dead, two injured when pickup traveling wrong way on Idaho freeway collides head-on with semi

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Friday, June 17th, at approximately 10:07 PM, on Interstate 90 at milepost 26.5 just east of Wolf Lodge in Kootenai County. A Volvo semi pulling a trailer, driven by a 45-year-old male from Homestead, Florida, was travelling eastbound on Interstate 90 when a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 36-year-old female from Medimont, Idaho was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90. The Chevrolet collided with the Volvo head on. ...
MEDIMONT, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy