Click here to read the full article. Most kids scowl or cry or close their eyes when they don’t want to be in a family photo. And who can blame them? It’s exhausting to sit still and smile for what seems like forever to get the perfect picture. However, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, 9, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, took it to the next level — and gave a big “F U” to her mom’s Christmas photos. In the season finale of The Kardashians that aired on Hulu today, the SKIMS founder shared that her daughter made a...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO