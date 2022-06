Terence Crawford is beyond the point of entertaining any fight other than the one he’s wanted since moving up to welterweight. The unbeaten three-division champ and highly rated pound-for-pound entrant is determined to do his part to land an undisputed welterweight championship with unbeaten rival Errol Spence Jr. Crawford has held the WBO belt since June 2018, while Spence has passed five years as an IBF titlist while adding the WBC and WBA belts along the way.

