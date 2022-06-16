ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHOOTING NEAR GRANGERLAND

Cover picture for the articleJust before 1 am Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting...

Black Enterprise

Woman Strapped Down To Gurney Fires Multiple Shots Inside Texas Hospital

A woman with her arms and legs strapped to a gurney surprised the staff in a hallway of a Texas hospital’s emergency room on June 14, according to ABC13 News. Police said a 65-year-old woman named Glendar Johnson-Jackson pulled out a handgun and twice opened fire in the hallway at the HCA Healthcare Emergency Room in Conroe, Texas around 11:45 a.m. Jackson was at the hospital for a mental evaluation ordered by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH ON FM 1314

At 10:45 am Saturday morning an 80-year-old male from Porter exited an auto repair facility on FM 1314 near Andrew Lane. As he pulled out he failed to yield to an 18-wheeler dump truck that was southbound on FM 1314. He was hit broadside and pushed to across all lanes to the northbound ditch. Porter Fire responded to the scene. Units arrived and found the male in the Ford F-150 pickup was deceased. DPS investigated the crash. Splendora Police assisted with scaling the scene with their drone, something that would have taken hours to have done manually. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. DPS License and Weight Troopers found multiple violations on the 18-wheeler. This included the driver of the 18-wheeler not having a Commercial drivers license.
KWTX

Houston armed suspects fail at attempted robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery. Four armed suspects entered around 10:30 p.m. May 20 a convenience store in the 2000 block of Bennington where they proceeded to point their...
Late Wednesday Deputies from the Precinct 4 Constables Office and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit expedited a search warrant in the 28000 block of FM1485 at Idlewild Roadway. Once they gained forceable entry they located 43-year-old Larry Wayne Chimel and 44-year-old Robert Michael Jackson inside the...
KLTV

3 from Houston area arrested in September Yantis ATM burglary

YANTIS, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests in an ATM burglary that happened in September. In September 2021, the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations unit worked the burglary of an ATM. It was located at the City National Bank in Yantis. All three suspects...
onscene.tv

Capital Murder Suspect Captured By Police | Houston

Members of HPD Crime reduction unit, Midwest CST, Southwest CST & West side CST located a vehicle associated with a capital murder suspect. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. Officers attempted to pit the vehicle however the suspect rammed the officers vehicle. Two suspects fled the scene and one stayed with the vehicle. One assault rifle was recovered from the vehicle. No injuries to officers or the suspect. All suspects were male. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
KHOU

Southwest Freeway reopens after fatal crash

HOUSTON — A fatal crash shut down the northbound lanes of I-69/US-59 at Beechnut, according to Houston police early Saturday morning. All lanes have since been reopened. The crash was reported around 5:32 Saturday morning on the Southwest Freeway new Houston Baptist University. At least two vehicles were involved...
bluebonnetnews.com

Batson woman identified as victim of fatal crash east of Moss Hill

A three-vehicle accident on SH 105 east of Moss Hill on Thursday claimed the life of a 47-year-old Batson woman. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the victim is Dorothy “Christy” Guedry Weaver. She died at the scene as a result of a crash through no fault of her own, he said.
wtaw.com

Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Harris County for Waco deadly shooting

McLennan County (FOX 44) — A man in the Harris County jail is accused of killing someone in Waco earlier this spring. Calvin Nichols, Jr. is accused of killing Joseph Craig Thomas, Jr. in Waco on April 3, 2022. Nichols received the arrest warrant while in the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge.
Click2Houston.com

All lanes open at US 59 northbound near Fondren Road exit after fatal crash

All northbound mainlanes at the Southwest Freeway near Fondren Road has been cleared after authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles. The highway was shut down since 5:30 a.m. as officers investigated the crash. All lanes reopened at 9:20 a.m. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
