Tech Company Flytxt Hires Adviser to Find New Investors

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

DUBAI (Reuters) - Netherlands-headquartered Flytxt has hired U.S. investment bank Stifel to help the tech firm sell a large stake that could raise $150 million to $250 million,...

US News and World Report

Buffett's Dairy Queen Loses Lawsuit Over 'Blizzard' Name

(Reuters) - A federal judge ruled that Dairy Queen cannot stop W.B. Mason Co from selling "Blizzard" bottled spring water, the same name the unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc uses for a popular ice cream product. In a 217-page decision made public on Friday, U.S. District Judge Susan...
LIFESTYLE
Variety

TelevisaUnivision, VideoAmp Strike Pact to Help Advertisers Measure U.S. Hispanic Audiences

Click here to read the full article. TelevisaUnivision is getting more entrenched in TV’s measurement wars. The Spanish-language media giant is teaming up with data company VideoAmp, one of a growing number of audience-measurement companies whose services are being tapped as TV networks mull alternatives to Nielsen, the industry’s de factor arbiter of audience size. Under terms of the pact,  TelevisaUnivision will use VideoAmp’s data in a suite of advanced advertising solutions, giving advertisers a better sense of the viewers they are reaching and their responses to commercials. The company believes the agreement may help in its quest to draw a larger...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Nigeria Blocking Repatriation of $450 Million Foreign Airline Revenue, IATA Says

DOHA (Reuters) - Nigeria is withholding $450 million in revenue international carriers operating in the country have earned, an executive at the world's largest airlines association said on Sunday. Africa's largest economy has restricted access to foreign currency for imports and for investors seeking to repatriate their profits as the...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

9 Best ETFs to Buy for a Recession

These funds contain more defensive holdings that may outperform during a downturn. These ETFs are interesting ways to play an increasingly likely recession. The prospect of a recession is on the minds of American consumers. Soaring gas prices, technology-sector layoffs, high goods prices and rising interest rates – including a recent 75-basis-point hike – are all sounding alarm bells for a downturn. However, the economy has not officially entered into a recession yet, as defined as two consecutive quarters of economic decline (in terms of gross domestic product) in conjunction with other lagging indicators like rising unemployment and lowered household spending. However, proactive investors can try to mitigate this risk by pivoting their portfolio to less-leveraged, less-speculative and less-cyclical holdings. High-quality companies with strong balance sheets, low debt, good cash flow and reserves, and essential products and services may be poised to outperform. Here's a list of nine ETFs to buy that hold such assets.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Reuters#Vodafone
US News and World Report

Some Omicron Sub-Variants Escaping Antibodies From Sinopharm Shot -Chinese Study

BEIJING (Reuters) - A small Chinese study detailed in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal showed neutralising antibodies against some Omicron sub-variants were largely undetectable after two doses of a Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, with a booster shot only partly restoring them. The study comes as China, which has approved only locally...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Guardian

Salmon firm’s plan to fly fish in its own Boeing 757 alarms campaigners

A salmon farming company has bought a Boeing 757 in a race to get its fresh fish on to the plates of diners in Manhattan in less than 24 hours. The Faroese firm Bakkafrost, which also owns the Scottish Salmon Company, argues it can cut its carbon footprint by flying its own jet across the Atlantic and minimise waste by getting its fish to its US customers faster.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Valneva SE VALN shares rose 83.6% to $25.18 in pre-market trading following Pfizer agreement to acquire an 8.1% stake. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV rose 44.8% to $14.48 in pre-market trading after jumping 68% on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV rose 36.7% to $0.54 in pre-market trading. Endo International plc...
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

NRF: ‘Inflation Will Be With Us for Some Time’

Click here to read the full article. The National Retail Federation’s inaugural NRF Supply Chain 360 conference kicked off with calls for action on Section 301 tariffs, West Coast labor contract negotiations and other heavyweight topics for the industry. The conference, which wraps Tuesday, is taking place in Cleveland, Ohio in a state where retail generates nearly two million jobs across 139,000 businesses. “Unfortunately, the challenge posed by the global pandemic and inflation will be with us for some time,” NRF vice president of supply chain and customs policy Jonathan Gold said in his opening remarks Monday. “These disruptions have made it...
CLEVELAND, OH
Place
Dubai
US News and World Report

Russian Rouble Hits Near 7-Year High Vs Dollar as Tax Payments Loom

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble surged on Monday to a near seven-year high against the dollar on Moscow Exchange, supported by capital controls and the promise of upcoming month-end tax payments, as the government presented its new budget. By 1219 GMT, the rouble soared 1.2% to 55.75 against the dollar,...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

China Says It Tested Missile-Interception System

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has carried out a land-based missile interception test that "achieved its expected purpose", the Defence Ministry said, describing it as defensive and not aimed at any country. China has been ramping up research into all sorts of missiles, from those that can destroy satellites in space...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Malaysia Airlines Nearing Decision on Replacing 21 A330s - CEO

DOHA (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines plans to announce a decision on replacing its fleet of 21 Airbus A330 widebodies with more fuel-efficient new-generation planes around mid- to late July, its chief executive said on Sunday. "We are in a late stage of the process. We are looking at one-to-one replacement...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

