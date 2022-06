On Saturday, triple jumper Christian Taylor competes in his first full-fledged Diamond League track and field meet in three years. So much has changed in that span. Since his last meet on the sport’s elite circuit: Taylor won his fourth world title in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic mostly wiped out the 2020 season. Taylor ruptured his Achilles two months before the Tokyo Olympics, keeping him from going for a third consecutive Olympic title. He married Austrian hurdler Beate Schrott.

