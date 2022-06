Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Departing Netflix Director Of UK Scripted Chris Sussman is in talks to exec produce the fourth season of Apple TV+ comedy Trying, Deadline can reveal. Last week, we revealed that Sussman is leaving Netflix next month after a two-and-a-half-year stint and a move to the Rafe Spall and Imelda Staunton-starring Apple TV+ comedy would be a return to the show that the highly-rated exec produced back in 2020. Talks with Sussman over season four are ongoing and the series has not yet been greenlit, Deadline understands. Sussman used to run Trying producer BBC Studios Comedy Productions...

