Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul to host first-ever Pride event for seniors

KARE 11
KARE 11
 3 days ago
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, several Metro organizations are coming together to throw the first ever Saint Paul Seniors Pride in the Park event. The event will take place June 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Phalen Pavilion at 1600 Phalen Drive in Saint Paul. Tezekiah...

