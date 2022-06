Remember back in June 2020 when armed militia-types patrolled our downtown to protect us from “vans of Antifa” that were coming from out of the area to burn down Sandpoint? Remember that they were doing so because of cocked up fears of the same happening in Coeur d’Alene? Remember how sure they were that there were terrorists infiltrating our communities, and they were the ones to save us?

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO